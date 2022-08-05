Those who hate democracy

The United States is a federalist republic. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land. Anything not in the Constitution is left to the states and people.

States have a largely free hand to govern as they wish, so long as the Constitution is not violated.

Democracy is an important underpinning of both state and federal governments. Without it, there is no republic. Republics are democratic by definition.

There are those Americans who hate democracy. They do not make up the majority, they are a small percentage of Americans.

Part of being an American is seeing what other states are doing. We either shake our heads, as is the case with much of what comes out of California, New York, etc. Or look with longing at others who seem to get things right, more often than not.

Most Americans accept the democratic system that is part of our republic is going to come with losses at the ballot box. Then there are the small percentage who do not care how much of a minority they are. They will never accept that they are on the wrong side of anything. For instance, they would rather cheat than hold honest elections.

In 2008, California had Proposition 8 on the ballot. It was a vote on homosexual marriage. The people of California voted overwhelmingly to support marriage between one man and one woman.

Rather than accept the will of the people in California, it was taken to the courts. The Supreme Court altered the definition of marriage to fit a political agenda. Because a small minority hate democracy and believe they know better than the voters, they ensured that it was thrust upon the entirety of the nation.

Abortion was legal in most states, but not in Texas, leading up to Roe v. Wade. The people of Texas made clear their choices when they voted for their legislatures. They did not want abortion.

Rather than accept the clear will of the people, it was off to the federal courts. Abortion, until the recent Supreme Court ruling, was forced on the whole of the people through an activist court acting on this Texas case.

Taking prayer out of classrooms was another assault on democracy by a small minority. Congress never passed a law requiring prayer, which is the wording of the First Amendment. An activist court did not care that it violated no part of the Constitution. That Supreme Court forced prayer out.

Had it gone up for a vote in every state, prayer would have passed.

From prayer, it went to every religious symbol being attacked. Despite Congress never passing a law about anything religious.

Fortunately, the Supreme Court has sided with the Constitution. People do have the right to worship as they see fit. Not when it is convenient for the small minority of atheists who want all religion stripped away.

Those who are opposed to democracy do not hide their hatred. They openly attack the foundation of this country every chance they get. These are a small minority who believe they know better for the whole country.

Being an American means making our own decisions, provided they fall within the law. Not forcing everyone to submit to something viewed as superior.

Whenever this happens, it is not just some minor issue. It is a serious crime that no one has been charged with.

It falls under Seditious Conspiracy, which is 18, U.S.C., S 2384 under federal law.

“If two or more persons in any State or Territory, or in any place subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, conspire to overthrow, put down, or to destroy by force the Government of the United States, or to levy war against them, or to oppose by force the authority thereof, or by force to prevent, hinder, or delay the execution of any law of the United States, or by force to seize, take, or possess any property of the United States contrary to the authority thereof, they shall each be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than twenty years, or both.”

They oppose the Government of the United States via judicial force. Every time activist courts force something to fit into the Constitution that is not there, they usurp the right of the states and people under the Tenth Amendment.

There should have been charges brought long ago. It is overdue.

Those who hate democracy do not hide what they do. They openly violate the Tenth Amendment in order to attack the Constitution, and should be charged for their crimes.

Bob Ryan is a writer who has an M.B.A. He is an American Christian Zionist who staunchly supports Israel's right to exist as a Jewish state. He has been a weekly blogger at the Times of Israel since 2019.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License