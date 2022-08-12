The raid on Trump's home is a tipping point: The FBI and DOJ are enemies of the people

There was a time past when Americans knew the FBI was corrupt.

J. Edgar Hoover headed the agency from 1924 until his death in 1972.

Hoover habitually used the FBI's enormous surveillance and information-gathering powers to collect damaging information on politicians throughout the country, and he kept the most scurrilous data under his own personal control. He used his possession of these secret files to maintain himself as the FBI's director and was apparently able to intimidate even sitting presidents by threatening to leak damaging disclosures about them. By the early 1970s, he had come under public criticism for his authoritarian administration of the FBI and for his persecution of those he regarded as radicals and subversives. He retained his post, however, until his death at age 77, by which time he had been the FBI's chief for 48 years and had served 8 presidents and 18 attorneys general."

Hoover was the same kind of man that Jeffrey Epstein was: have enough dirt on others, and one's own job will be secure.

There have been ten more heads of the FBI until Robert Mueller took the job. Mueller and his successors — Comey, McCabe, and now Wray — have each been corrupt, willing tools of the anti-American left. They have each used their positions of power to, like Hoover, go after political opponents by any means necessary, no matter how unconstitutional or illegal. Anyone who has watched any of these last four "testify" before any congressional committee knows that they all consider themselves above the law. Their crimes against the country are too many to list here, but the raid on President Trump's Florida home is the worst crime the bureau has ever committed.

Does it mean the end of America as a nation of laws and due process? It just might. Bob Maistros at Issues and Insights thinks it is.

When Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, the left/media were delighted for they saw him as a man to mercilessly mock and deride. Never in their wildest dreams did they think he would actually become the candidate, let alone win.

The ever-corrupt Hillary Clinton was a shoe-in; of that they were certain, because the fix was in, no matter who ran against her.

The Democrats are good at cheating. They've been doing it for decades. That was a reinforcing security blanket to them.

Hillary could not accept her loss in 2016 because as far as she knew, her win was in the bag.

No one on the left believed that Trump had a chance in hell.

But the American people, most of them, were and remain sick to death of the left's continued lurch to the radical left in all areas of life: education, the censorship of any opinions they oppose, the sexualization/grooming of children, the monstrous divisiveness of CRT, their attack on the Second Amendment, their attempt at forced equity in all things including outcomes, which is an impossibility, and the imposition of extreme limits on their lifestyle in the name of the global warming hoax, and a hoax it is.

Devised in part by the treacherous WEF and the odious Klaus Schwab, the foolish claim that humans can affect the climate is swallowed whole by masses of people unable to think critically.

Meanwhile, Trump was the best medicine the country had enjoyed since the days of Ronald Reagan. Nearly everything changed for the better for the American people, for all groups. The U.S. became energy independent, there was no inflation, there was low unemployment, there was respect abroad, etc.

But the progressive left was beside itself. Trump had to be stopped.

Conveniently, likely by design, COVID appeared, and a group of self-appointed experts were able to shut down the country and scare the easily frightened out of their wits. Fauci, Birx, Collins, et al. will ultimately be remembered for being the villains they are.

They've done more damage to this country than any foreign enemy. Their ilk is destroying us from within, secure in the notion that they are among the elites who will never suffer the iniquities they foist upon the rest of us. No longer a representative republic, America is now run by oligarchs who have turned the United States into a combination of a plutocracy, a kakistocracy, and a kratocracy.

Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, the Clintons, Mitch McConnell, and a host of other long-term denizens of Congress have all become fabulously wealthy while in office, despite the relatively small salaries they receive.

They've sold their souls for a fat wallet. Certain that their own lives will never be affected by the insane policies they impose on the populace, they relish their power over our lives and their insulation from the damage they do.

But they employ thousands of worker bees to do their dirty work. The 87,000 new IRS agents will be armed and ready "to use deadly force."

This should frighten every American because it means they are coming for all of us law-abiding little people without the power of the elites.

What is most distressing about this Orwellian transformation of our nation, the outrageous, theatrical raid on Trump's home, the violent, armed raids on anyone who was at the Capitol on January 6, whether they entered the building or not, the harassment of good men like Gen. Mike Flynn, Carter Page, George Papadopoulos, Peter Navarro, and the numerous others who were caught up in the phony Russia hoax and/or the J6 nonsense, is how many FBI agents who have participated in the horrific abuse of innocent civilians. How do these "agents" live with themselves? How do they rationalize tormenting clearly innocent people? Are they unable to see how egregious these violent raids on law-abiding citizens are? They are complicit in crimes against their own people. Is there a single incident of an FBI agent refusing to break down the door of a family who went to D.C. on January 6? Eight hundred and fifty of them have endured this treatment by our own FBI! If there is a single person who refused to be part of these crimes, we've not heard of him; surely, that person would have been fired.

How is it, then, that all those people who work for the FBI have been so thoroughly inculcated with the anti-Americanism that began with the Obama administration? Do they brainwash them? Drug them? Threaten them? If so, with what? Permanent joblessness? Just who are those men and women who ransacked Trump's Florida home? Do they go home and brag that they rifled through Melania's wardrobe and underwear drawers?

How does an agency find so many unthinking worker bees willing to prostrate themselves on the altar of what is essentially communism? Do they lull them into believing they are among the chosen few? They surely are not. As all those new IRS agents will be, they are being used, as surely as the Uyghurs are being used as forced labor in China. They are as dispensable as any Trump-supporter.

The barbaric attacks on patriotic citizens will continue until the people stop voting for the men and women who support the tactics of the FBI and the DOJ, Democrats all. They may think those tactics will not be used on them, but they will. We are all next, fodder for the left's extreme agenda. Deny your minor kid drugs and surgery to make himself look like the opposite sex? Arrested. Refuse to be vaxxed with an experimental jab? Arrested. Oppose the sexualization of your kindergartener? Arrested. Oppose your kids being indoctrinated with CRT? Arrested. Show up at a school board meeting to speak in opposition to porn in the school library? Find yourself labeled a domestic terrorist. Support President Trump? Get canceled and perhaps fired from your job.

The raid on Mar-a-Lago was the bitter end of our naïveté, or should be. To borrow a line from The Wizard of Oz, "I don't think we're in Kansas anymore." It's barely America anymore. The leadership of the FBI and the DOJ are criminals, plain and simple.

If we are to survive as a republic, they need to be impeached.

Image: Library of Congress via Picryl, no known restrictions.