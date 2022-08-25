The deep, dark history of gender madness in schools

Like a huge iceberg submerged in the ocean of public education, most of the agenda concerning gender across the USA is underwater and hidden. Its origins are dark.

One corner of the iceberg popped out of the water when a teacher in Jefferson County, Colorado, who has been re-educated for not going along with the gender agenda, spoke out to the Daily Caller about his experience.

According to a July 1, 2022 article, "Jefferson County Public School teacher Phil Vagos underwent disciplinary action following an email exchange between himself and a transgender student."

The exchange took place in May 2021. Vagos tried to give a student information about how other transitioning young people have regretted their decisions to transition and detransition. He gave the student information from a website called "Transgender Trend."

That was the end of the matter until another student complained that Vagos was too conservative and didn't wear a mask. Apparently, the email exchange came to light then, because Vagos was sent to be re-educated on gender issues with a slew of videos. Vagos was told he could not use the word "trend" when talking about transgender issues.

Jeffco Public Schools wrote in a letter to Vagos, "Your response to this student and the provision of this link imparts a lack of support and reduces a student's self-identification as being transgendered as a 'trend' rather than something real the student is experiencing," the letter read.

Most parents in my part of the world would beg to differ with the school district. They would say that this high school teacher was taking the risk of providing information to a student to help the student in a real way, and that was honorable. But most parents around have some common sense.

My husband and I worked to get conservatives on the school board. Unfortunately, those good people were recalled by liberals in the district, and now we are where we are.

Also, we raised our two children in the Jeffco Public Schools. We volunteered at all levels and grades throughout their education and were very supportive and positive parents in the school communities. In addition, we have paid taxes in the county for some 35 years, supporting the public schools.

The fact that Jeffco Public Schools is teaching this gender stuff, and hiding it, and then persecuting a teacher who stands up for truth is a real betrayal to well-meaning community members and taxpayers like us.

Where did the gender-as-a-social-construct idea come from, anyway? Recently, I suggested to someone via Facebook that I thought somebody just made it up, and then teachers unions latched onto it and spread it across the country. Turns out, my intuition wasn't far off, except reality is much uglier and more tragic than my simple idea.

The person who "just made up" gender was John Money, according to a January 24, 2022 article on Reduxx, a feminist news and opinion website. Writes Anna Slatz, "Dr. John Money, a sexologist and psychologist from New Zealand who practiced at Johns Hopkins, is considered the first to coin the terms 'gender identity' and 'gender role,' describing the 'internal experience of sexuality' and the 'social expectations of male and female behavior' respectively."

Dr. Money may have done some good across his 50 years at Johns Hopkins — he passed away in 2006 —although he was very sympathetic to pedophilia, and "his work is prominently featured on the website of the North American Man-Boy Love Association (NAMBLA)," but it is said that he did not like to talk about an early case with which he was involved.

In 1967, the parents of a young Canadian boy brought their son to Money at Johns Hopkins. The poor lad had endured a bad circumcision at age six months and was mutilated. He had a twin brother. Money was big into research on gender "reassignment" and saw the presenting baby as an opportunity to test his theories because of the twin. Those tests turned out to amount to sex "reassignment" for the damaged twin and sexual abuse of both twins for years.

Both brothers eventually committed suicide. The parents blamed Money and his methods.

Something useful was proved by Money through the case. His subject, who was not told for years that he was male, never accepted his new identity as a female. Never. In fact, when he made his parents tell him the truth about his sex at 14, he had surgery to reclaim his true sex.

If you ask me, the teacher in Jefferson County, Mr. Vargas, was a hero and should be celebrated. What Dr. Money started should be stopped in Jefferson County and across the USA.

C.S. Boddie writes for Meadowlark Press, LLC.

Image via Pexels.