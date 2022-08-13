The BS, lies, and hoaxes just keep on coming, courtesy of leftist politicians, media, academia, and our now politically weaponized government institutions.

To wit: Failing and flailing CNN just admonished other media outlets not to call the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago a raid. Instead, they encouraged them to call it a "judge-approved search." That makes it sound as if the dozens of armed Federal Bureau of Inquisition Investigation agents were given the okay to go find Waldo. Instead, they apparently cracked a safe and rummaged through the former first lady's closet during their nine-hour scrutinizing of former President Trump's home — after forcing Trump's lawyers to stay outside and asking Mar-a-Lago employees to turn the CCTV cameras off (a request which they, rightfully and thankfully, denied).

"Judge-approved search"? Yes, and let's call pedophiles "minor-attracted persons." Oh, that's right: some on the left already do. Why not call criminals "justice-involved individuals"? Oh, yeah, they do that, too. Did CNN react with such credulity and restraint when covering Trump's actions and statements? Did CNN's reporters go out of their way to use words designed to defuse controversy and give Trump the benefit of the doubt when characterizing his intentions? What a bunch of BS.

Example number two: Speaking in the White House East Room recently, President Biden said: "I just want to say a number. Zero. Today, we received news that our economy had zero percent inflation in the month of July. Zero percent." Huh? That's a flat-out lie. The annualized inflation rate did dip slightly in July, but only to a still historically high 8.5%. Memo to President Biden: 8.5 is more than zero. Zero is your I.Q.



I just want to say a number: 2024.

Before the 1980 presidential election, Republican candidate Ronald Reagan stated: "Recession is when your neighbor loses his job. Depression is when you lose yours. And recovery is when Jimmy Carter loses his."

That sentiment/truism updated for today would read: "Recession is when your neighbor loses his job. Depression is when you lose yours. And recovery is when Joe Biden loses his." (Provided that Biden loses his job to Trump or Ron DeSantis.)

Thirdly, Democrats recently passed the absurdly named "Inflation Reduction Act," employing brazen verbal legerdemain worthy of the Chinese Communist Party that branded the nation it utterly controls the "People's Republic."

The increased spending will exacerbate inflation, not help to alleviate it. Much to Democrats' delight, the bill will actually extend subsidies for health insurance plans that cover abortion and will provide an additional $80 billion for the hyper-politicized Obama-Biden Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to conduct "enforcement" activities. (Just last week, House Democrats sent a letter to U.S. Treasury secretary Janet Yellen and IRS commissioner Charles Rettig demanding a review of the socially conservative Family Research Council's tax status. Shades of an earlier IRS scandal.)

Instead of, say, hiring 87,000 new guards to protect our southern border, reducing the flow of illegals, and severely restricting drug- and human-trafficking, the Biden administration's priority is to hire 87,000 more people to pore through American citizens' tax returns. Nice.

Democrats stated that the additional IRS employees will be tasked with making sure the rich pay their fair share and that the bill will aid in that effort. Yet, according to the Joint Committee on Taxation, Americans making as little as $30,000 a year would pay more, while over half of the estimated new tax burden in 2023 would be paid by Americans making under $400,000.

What the bill is really about is fighting climate change. Unfortunately, a recent study conducted by The Heartland Institute shows that 96% of climate data used to justify spending many billions — or trillions — of dollars to lessen the effects of climate change are flawed. Bogus. Fake news. Adam Schiffian in nature.

The "Inflation Reduction Act" is grotesquely misnamed. It promotes abortion, spying on Americans, and extracting more money from their wallets. And the reckless and fruitless spending of hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars in a pathetic and economy-damaging effort to try to fight climate change...by changing the planet's climate...albeit in a "good" way this time. In short, it's a hoax.