The 'assault weapons' ban not flying in South Texas

They took a vote in the House this week and two South Texas Democrats in tough campaigns decided to vote no. This is the story from the Texas Tribune:

The U.S. House approved the Assault Weapons Ban on Friday, a bill that would impose the first ban in decades on semi-automatic weapons. It follows mass shootings in Uvalde and across the country, and members of the Texas delegation voted mostly along party lines. Reps. Henry Cuellar, D-Laredo, and Vicente Gonzalez, D-McAllen, were the only Texans to buck their party when they voted against the bill, which appears destined to fail in the Senate. The two members were among five House Democrats to oppose the legislation, which narrowly passed on a 217-213 vote. The bill would ban the importing, manufacturing, selling, transferring or possession of certain types of semi-automatic weapons. It would cover semi-automatic pistols and rifles that accept detachable magazines and have certain types of barrels, grips and stocks.

Yes, they were the two Democrats "to buck their party." This is because they are both caught up in tough reelections against two conservative ladies, the current representative Mayra Flores and candidate Cassy Garcia.

Beyond politics, maybe these two Democrats have figured out that the ban is nothing but a political gimmick. I think that people in South Texas know that there was more to the Uvalde shooting than banning so-called assault weapons. In other words, our culture, family life, and locking school doors would have done more to prevent the shooting.

P.S. Check out my videos and posts.

Image: PxHere