Support for Hungary’s Viktor Orbán triggers leftist writer at The Atlantic into telling fantastical tales

In recent days, we’ve seen “eliminationist rhetoric” pick up steam on the left. Among other objectionable instances, candidate Charlie Crist told America First Floridians he didn’t want their vote, and Joe Biden labeled Trump supporters fascists — a designation by which White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre stood, confirming it was not just another inflammatory gaffe.

And once again over at The Atlantic, far-left columnists continue the tradition, resourcing from the Democrat playbook to disseminate fanatical propaganda.

In an article published yesterday, writer Jacob Heilbrunn presented an analysis of what he calls the “U.S. Right’s fascination” with Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán. Although the piece was intended to serve as informational, Heilbrunn took quite a bit of creative license — honestly, the column was so far removed from historical accuracy and stringent journalistic standards, it’s amazing this fictitious enterprise ever saw the light of day.

Orbán is radically pro-family, and in 2018, took a hardline stance against the cultural, anti-family Marxism in Hungarian universities:

Hungary’s populist government is stopping universities from offering courses in gender studies, saying there is no need for graduates in the labor market and they take taxpayer money away from other programs.

Proficiency in ‘gender studies’ isn’t a marketable skill or knowledge set…. You dont say.

Orbán’s reputation precedes him, and leftist elites can’t fathom why the ordinary populace appreciates his rhetoric. Heilbrunn contemplated the perceived enigma, and decided the explanation was this:

The most common answer is that Orbán has made Hungary a laboratory for the conversion of a liberal democracy into an authoritarian state.

Authoritarian? It’s hard to know exactly what Heilbrunn is referring to because he throws out the label without defending its application, but given the fact several other high-profile media outlets have used this word in reference to Orbán’s efforts to protect children from the sexualization of the radical LGBTQ agenda in schools, it’s likely that was the consideration.

Yet, the lack of integrity increases. Heilbrunn details a “formula” for the transition from “liberal democracy” to authoritarianism, and says it starts with a “crackdown on the press.” He’s clearly alluding to the historic distrust in American media, completely ignoring the disapproval is self-induced, and doesn’t constitute a “crackdown” — rather it’s a referendum on outrageous leftist propaganda and bias. The next step in the conservative formula against progress is to “snub international institutions” like the European Union — I know this is news to Heilbrunn, but not everyone is excited at the prospect of a one-world tyrannical government, and globalism is a genuine concern for people across the globe.

But then he goes a step further down the rabbit hole of imaginative realities, and decries the depiction of “Holocaust survivor George Soros as a diabolical financier.” The first dishonest point worth noting is that framing Soros as a “survivor” ignores the fact he proudly joined in on the German oppression, admitting to personally confiscating Jewish property. Secondly, Soros is absolutely a “diabolical financier”, and to pretend otherwise is laughable. We’re all aware of Soros-funded district attorneys like Chesa Boudin and Kim Foxx who promote lawlessness and criminality, as well as Soros’ support for Black Lives Matter terrorists. Unironically, Heilbrunn then accuses conservatives of “an assault on the rule of law.”

The article is a drawn-out and fallacious diatribe against those who don’t agree with a global economic and cultural reset. As conservatives, we recognize the immeasurable value of free speech, but the left’s rants are increasingly dehumanizing and manipulative. With crowds of seething and emotional Brownshirts at their direction, the situation is becoming more and more concerning.