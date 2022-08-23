So where do NEA teachers' union dues end up?

Joe Biden has proudly touted a new tax break for teachers through his beefed up IRS, allowing them to deduct the cost of $300 in classroom materials instead of $250, as his means of helping them beat the inflation monster he created.

Please clap.

The beleaguered teachers, a huge number of whom are leaving the profession in growing shortages of teachers, though, really do have bigger problems on their plates than that $300 chump change dangled by Biden can supposedly fix.

According to the New York Post:

The head of the most prominent teachers' union in the United States raked in more than $500,000 in pay as the group showered liberal causes with money and fought to keep schools closed during the pandemic, tax forms provided to Fox News Digital show. Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association (NEA), the country's largest teachers' union, pocketed $534,243 in compensation from the NEA and its related organizations between September 2020 and August 2021, an increase of $25,000 from the previous calendar year, newest tax forms show. "Becky Pringle lined her pockets with over half a million dollars and peddled politics at the expense of returning to in-person learning," said Caitland Sutherland, executive director of Americans for Public Trust, who provided the tax forms to Fox News Digital.

So while teachers were getting their $300 in Bidenbucks and supposed to bow down to him in gratitude for it, this well larded whale was taking home a salary bigger than what the president of the United States makes.

It's not as if this person's money went to anything like performance. Teachers, after all, are leaving the profession, meaning fewer union dues payers. Worse still, this is the creature who was the hardest advocate of closed schools in the hysteria over COVID, doing humongous damage to the development of children, who were either forced to stay home and never see their friends or else mask up for eight hours a day and, like prisoners, eat their breakfast on the ground in frozen winter conditions.

This was her doing. Worse still, with a big salary like that, one that tops that of probably everyone in the CDC, she was throwing her weight around at that agency, with her union giving it its marching orders on COVID shutdowns and lockdowns in schools. That was a bona fide scandal.

But big money can do that, and not just this below-mediocre functionary's salary, but in all the other stuff her union doled out their money on.

According to the Post:

The tax documents further reveal that the NEA gave millions to liberal groups in addition to cash to teachers' associations. According to the filings, the NEA sent $200,000 to the Democracy Alliance, a left-wing donor club co-founded by George Soros that helps set the Democratic agenda, while adding $100,000 to the Strategic Victory Fund, a nonprofit created by the donor network that has boosted progressive campaign infrastructure in battleground states.

In other words, those big union dues teachers must pay not only go to the inflated, bloated, positively sybaritic salaries of the losers running the teachers' unions; they go to rabid Democrat causes, making them very, very influential among ruling Democrats and their agenda. Don't jump to their tune? No money for you.

It's frankly a scandal. These parasites draw money on one end from many federal sources as well as the dues of the little guy, and then turn around and finance far-left Democrat organizations — to call the shots to government. It works like a washing machine. All the while, huge chunks of these union dues also go to ever fatter salaries for ever worse union leaders. If there's one thing that needs hosing out when the next Republican Congress takes office, it's these teachers' unions and their vast, unaccountable octopus of money machines.

