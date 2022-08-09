Raid on President Trump's Florida home a wake-up call

The Biden administration showed Monday that they really are the most anti-American, anti-Constitution presidency in this nation's history.

The raid on President Trump's Florida home will go down in history as the day America realized that Marxism has infiltrated our federal government.

Biden used his Justice Department as a weapon against a political opponent.

Think about that for a moment. A sitting American president used the DOJ like the secret police to intimidate a political opponent. We're talking Third World tactics in American politics.

According to the Associated Press, about three dozen FBI agents raided Trump's Florida home at Mar-a-Lago. The official story is that the agents were searching for classified records believed to be in Trump's possession from his time in the White House.

In the search, it's reported that the FBI cracked a safe in the home that turned out to be empty.

The question for many is, why now for the raid? Is the Biden administration trying to deflect from some other major event? Or was this raid an excuse to plant evidence that would disqualify Trump from running for president in 2024?

One thing is for sure: the left is scared to death of another Trump presidential run. Their desperate actions telegraph that they know he will win if he decides to announce.

The left has thrown everything at President Trump from the fake Russia collusion scandal to the double-impeachments and now to an FBI raid.

Nothing has worked. Former New York City Police commissioner Bernard Kerik thinks that if this raid doesn't stop Trump from running, then assassination could be the next step as the left becomes more unhinged in its desperation.

If you are not already doing so, I would encourage you to pray for the safety of President Trump and pray for God's wisdom and self-control in your own life as we go through this national nightmare of political rule from a soft junta.

MAGA is dominating the state primaries, the J6 hearings are going nowhere, and this is freaking the Dems out. They need something, anything, to give them an excuse to bring down their murderous power upon Trump-supporters. The Dems want Trump-supporters to become so mad that they will resort to violence. Don't give them that excuse.

We are winning. We are beating RINOs in the primaries because we are showing up in overwhelming numbers. We will beat them at the ballot box in 2024 with landslide numbers because Trump has red-pilled us into seeing the level of Marxist infiltration in our government.

When I say Marxist infiltration, this is not for shock value or hyperbole. The actions of the Biden administration speak louder than its proclamations of keeping us safe. Every Biden-era policy has been anti-constitutional and anti-liberty and seeks to break America.

This raid on a former president is just one more piece of evidence of this trend.

Get mad and get even at the ballot box. The left knows it's on the path to the dustbin of history, and leftists will fight like hell to get off that course. You know and I know that their actions will become darker and uglier in the days leading to the midterms and to the 2024 presidential election. But take heart: it is always darkest before the light, and it is that light that has the left scurrying in panic.

Dex Bahr is a freelance writer and author of the book No Christian Man is an Island: Leading the Spiritual Quest in America's Culture Wars. He is currently putting the finishing touches on his follow-up book, tentatively titled American Christian: A Treatise of Discernment.

Image: Pixabay, Pixabay License.