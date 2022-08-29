Public school teacher violates the code of conduct, gets a $190k payout

If it wasn’t clear before that school board elections are arguably the most important local races this November, this story out of Sacramento might change your mind.

Last year, an undercover journalist for Project Veritas discovered that Gabriel Gipe had spent three years undermining the AP American Government class he was hired to teach; and instead, was force feeding his students communist propaganda, and incentivizing their participation in extracurricular Marxism.

Gipe was recorded as saying things like, “I’m probably as far left as you can go” and “I have 180 days to turn them [students] into revolutionaries”, and would publicly shame students who failed to espouse an acceptable level of his Marxist beliefs and rhetoric

Now, the school district reached a settlement with the former teacher, and instead of firing him for clear violations of district guidelines, they’re paying him nearly $200,000 of taxpayer funds to resign. Superintendent Chris Evans had told news outlets and parents that Gipe had been terminated, but that turned out to be a lie. According to Evans:

Not only is it [political indoctrination] against school policy and board policy, but he broke the sacred trust between school and parents. We fired him well before the [school board] meeting.

But the events with Gipe are not isolated, and instructors across the country continue to subvert legitimate education — against the wishes of parents — in favor of political agendas. Just the other day, a public school teacher in Dallas carped about a complaint she’d received for hanging BLM and Pride flags in the classroom:

Here’s the post in question lol pic.twitter.com/hBc4ZSBmEj — maria ✌️ (@mariapeacesign) August 22, 2022

And as we all know, it’s not just political indoctrination, but sexual indoctrination too.

This teacher at @troymidschool explains that she tells students that she keep a secret from their parents and that it “strengthens the trust bond between [her] and the kid.” pic.twitter.com/vpPrqvLZKZ — 👁 Inside The Classroom (@EITC_Official) August 26, 2022

The teacher above can barely contain her giddiness as she details her role in Marxist attacks on the family unit, and she is no anomaly — the instances are endless, and are memorably documented and shared by Twitter account Libs of TikTok.

It’s worth noting, Chris Evans — the superintendent of the California school district where Gipe was previously employed — still has a job, even after lying straight to parents and the public. Superintendents are hired and fired by school boards, and the fact he remains on the public dole is condemning — in 2020, Chris Evans’ total pay and benefits for his job totaled out at nearly half a million dollars, with his regular base salary being $338,340.

After decades of leftist control, the public school system is a cesspool for perversion and Marxism. School boards have taken on a life of their own, and consistently violate public trust — they literally incentivize Marxist indoctrination. If there is any place for American citizens to begin to push back, it’s here, for the sake of our precious children and the future of our great Republic.