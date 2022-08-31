Peter Strzok says Russia might have tried to infiltrate Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence

During a recent episode of MSNBC’s Katie Phang Show, Peter Strzok — disgraced former deputy director of the FBI’s counterintelligence division — weighed in on his former organization’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. Phang asked Strzok if he thought it was possible that Russia had “tried to infiltrate” former President Trump’s home to obtain classified data, considering the allegedly “top-secret” documents that were being stored there.

Strzok replied:

Absolutely the Russians, but not just the Russians, any competent foreign intelligence service, whether that’s those belonging to China, those belonging to Iran, to Cuba, certainly including Russia, are all — were interested, and are interested in gaining access to Mar-a-Lago.

First off, the documents that the FBI seized during its August 8 raid of Trump’s private residence were declassified by then President Trump — the only person with the ultimate authority to do so. If the Commander-in-Chief says a document or documents is/are declassified, they are, ipso facto, declassified.

Secondly, Strzok is a never-Trumper, and was fired from his job for sending anti-Trump messages on his work phone. Like many in the alphabet agencies, he has an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS), and is therefore anything but an objective source. Strzok casting aspersions on Trump would be like a Hatfield saying a McCoy might be up to no good. It’s laughable on its face. (And we all remember Strzok’s face when he testified during the House Committee’s hearing on oversight of the FBI and DOJ — it appeared to some of us that he may well have been possessed by the devil at the time. Perhaps Beelzebub is responsible for TDS, too.)

But anything is possible. Maybe the DOJ should send Hunter Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Eric Swalwell to Mar-a-Lago to help investigate. A crack team to get to the bottom of this Chinese puzzle of deception and intrigue! We know Hillary and Hunter worked with “foreign agents,” so they know what to look for. As previously mentioned, it’s possible that a foreign agent infiltrated Strzok’s soul. (Possibly his phone, as well?) And a foreign agent named Fang Fang apparently infiltrated Swalwell’s pants. But I’m sure none of them shared any classified information.

Come to think of it, maybe the feds should send Sandy Berger, too. Berger temporarily stored classified documents in his pants. Not very secure. And that was after stealing them from the National Archives. Moreover, he also briefly “hid” them under a construction trailer. Again, not very secure! If someone can walk into the Archives, stuff confidential documents down their pants and walk out unchallenged, maybe classified material would be safer at Mar-a-Lago.

While there is no evidence that any competent foreign intelligence service infiltrated the former president’s home, we know for a fact that the FBI did.

Image: Twitter screen shot.