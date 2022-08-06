Of course, it was an illegal alien who committed these vile, grotesque crimes

Last week, an awful story came out of Alabama: A 12-year-old girl who had been kidnapped gnawed through her restraints, escaped, and brought the authorities to the home of José Paulino Pascual-Reyes. When law enforcement arrived, they found the bodies of a woman and a boy under 14. My browser history shows that, the moment I read the story, I started searching for the words “illegal,” “alien,” or “deported.” The combination of Pascual-Reyes’s name and the crime was enough to make all the signals in my brain ping...and damn if I wasn’t right. Of course, he was an illegal alien.

Since Wednesday, we have more details about what Pascual-Reyes is alleged to have done, and it’s stomach-churning:

According to arrest warrants obtained by CBS affiliate WRBL, investigators believe Reyes killed his girlfriend, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, by smothering her with a pillow. Reyes is also charged with killing Ceja's son, who was younger than 14, by striking him with his hands and feet. The boy's full name has not been released. Both bodies were cut into small pieces at the joints to hide evidence.

Add to that horrific narrative the 12-year-old girl (who was the daughter and sister, respectively, of the murdered victims) who Pascual-Reyes had tied up in the house, and it’s a singularly nauseating crime story.

The question you may be asking yourself at this point is why I instantly assumed that Pascual-Reyes was here illegally. Am I that much of a racist? I hope not. I think I’m just someone who recognizes patterns.

Image: Pascual-Reyes mugshot (Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office).

First, because I’m like a Victorian with a mind like a kitchen sink (i.e., I always assume the worst), I instantly assumed that Pascual-Reyes had sexually molested the girl. I don’t know if that’s true, but that assumption fitted in well with the limited data we have showing that illegal aliens are very likely to be arrested for child sex crimes.

The federal government seems to go out of its way to make the data impossible to compile. However, NCFIRE.info goes through North Carolina arrest records to find all the instances in which illegal aliens have been arrested for crimes involving child sex, everything from rape to child porn to lesser physical (but still sexual) assaults.

The arrest number for that one state—which is not a state with a high rate of illegal immigration—is staggering. Of course, not all who are arrested are guilty, but my cynical mind has me believing that, even if they plead to lesser offenses, something bad happened leading to the arrest. Multiply North Carolina’s data by 50 (a rough average because the statistics will be different between Alaska and California), and you can see that there’s a significant problem across America.

The illegal immigrant-child sexual abuse nexus shouldn’t surprise anyone. Anyone who came here illegally is already living on the wrong side of the law. Once you’ve started down that slope, what are a few more criminal infractions?

If the illegal immigrants are Muslims (and we know they’re crossing the southern border), child sex is normative. Just because it’s not legal in a non-Muslim country isn’t going to stop certain Muslim immigrants.

Moreover, while Pascual-Reyes is not Muslim, one of the things we know that’s crossing Biden’s open border is a massive amount of cartel sex trafficking. So, yeah, that’s where my mind went.

And you know what? I was right:

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed to the media this week that a man accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl and holding her hostage, as well as murdering three others, is a previously deported illegal alien who had entered the United States without permission. [snip] In a statement given to Daily Caller News Foundation, an ICE spokesperson confirmed that Pascual-Reyes was previously deported in 2014.

In 2015, Donald Trump told a hard truth about illegal aliens:

When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. They’re not sending you. They’re not sending you. They’re sending people that have lots of problems, and they’re bringing those problems with us. They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.

Trump was not saying that Mexican people, as a race, are criminals. He was saying that illegal aliens are a problem. Ordinary Americans understood that in 2016 and they understand it now. Moreover, as the Biden administration is discovering, Hispanic communities across America also know the difference between good citizens and bad illegal aliens.

Pascual-Reyes is the living embodiment of the problem Trump described. No community should have to have people like Pascual-Reyes living and killing in it.