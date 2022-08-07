NPR is shocked that GOP governors aren’t making it easy for sanctuary cities

Since the day Joe Biden entered the Oval Office, America’s southern border has effectively been erased. Millions of broke, uneducated people from all over the world, many of whom have contagious diseases, are illiterate, and are engaged in criminal activities, have been pouring into America. The states most affected are Texas and Arizona. A few months ago, Texas’s governor, Greg Abbott decided to start sending just some of these illegal aliens to D.C., a proud sanctuary city. What started as a gimmick has succeeded better than anyone could have imagined—and an NPR article proves that point.

It's no secret that millions of illegal aliens are flooding America’s southern border. What conservative media outlets have consistently pointed out is that border communities in Texas and Arizona are being severely damaged by this influx.

Before Uvalde became known for police incompetence and mass murder, it was in the news regularly because of stories about the struggles local residents were having with illegal aliens tromping through their lands. Many of these residents are Hispanic, explaining why Texas border counties are turning Republican. Despite their long-standing ties to the Democrat party, these Texans are not feeling the love as their property is destroyed and their safety is put at risk by Biden’s policies.

Image: Illegal aliens leaving buses in NYC. Just look at all those nice, unemployed, military-aged men. YouTube screen grab.

Faced with this invasion, Gov. Abbott decided to think outside of the box. He recalled that D.C.’s hard-left mayor, Muriel Bowser, has frequently declared her city to be a “sanctuary city”:

The values, laws, and policies of Washington, DC did not change on Election Day. We celebrate our diversity and respect all DC residents no matter their immigration status. We are a sanctuary city because we know that our neighborhoods are safer and stronger when no one is afraid to call on our government for help, and when our police can focus on protecting and serving.

Can’t you just feel the virtue wafting off her? With that kind of invitation, it seemed downright rude not to give Bowser and the citizens who elect her a chance to exercise that virtue.

Funnily enough, though, now that 6,100 illegal aliens, many of them single young men (just like the single young men turning southern Texas into a giant crime zone) are flooding her city, Bowser is less excited. As for Abbott, he was so pleased by the success of his plan that he’s sending illegal aliens to another sanctuary city: New York City!! Arizona’s governor, Greg Ducey, is doing the same. Meanwhile, Mayor Eric Adams is very sad about all the illegal aliens in his city.

Perhaps the best thing of all is NPR’s shock and horror at how mean Abbott and Ducey are being. According to NPR, when they put those people on the bus, they had no plan: “GOP governors sent buses of migrants to D.C. and NYC—with no plan for what's next”

That’s so wrong, of course. Gov. Abbott totally had a plan: It was to show that the last thing virtue-signaling leftists want is to live with the consequences of their open-border immigration policies.

But we know what NPR means when it talks about a plan: A plan means having government agents there to meet the illegal aliens, hand them goods and money, and fly them at taxpayer expense across America. (“When they disembark, they find neither the local nor federal government there to meet them.”)

Of course, given that Abbott has been shipping illegal aliens for months now, you’d think the federal and local jurisdictions could have done something. As it is, though, D.C. and, now, New York City, are finding out what it’s like to live in a border community in Texas or Arizona: Your community is overrun with (how did I describe them? Ah, yes) broke, uneducated people from all over the world, many of whom have contagious diseases, are illiterate, and are engaged in criminal activities.

A week or so ago, Tucker Carlson had a great idea. The policies that are destroying America emanate from rich, White...wait...not just White, but lily-White communities. These are the people invested in the diversity that comes from an open border. It’s time, therefore, for the border states to share the wealth and send these illegal aliens to places like Aspen (88.9% White and, statistically, no Hispanics) and Martha’s Vineyard (almost entirely White). Heck, Joe Biden could use a few people of color in Rehoboth (97.5% White). And maybe, most importantly of all, a few hundred could be dropped off at NPR’s headquarters, where I’m sure there’s room to board them if the employees would be willing to share their offices.

As always, let me close by saying that, as the child of immigrants, I approve of immigration. But as the child of immigrants who waited patiently to come here legally, I support only legal immigration agreed upon by Americans through their representatives and intended to benefit America. Simply opening the border to millions of welfare seekers marks the end of America, and I object.