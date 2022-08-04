Nancy Pelosi says sexism is to blame for China’s ‘big fuss’ over her visit to Taiwan

Despite all their floundering, and efforts to sidestep veracity, time and again, the Democrats wedge themselves into a corner – they can’t help but acknowledge men are men and women are women, because that’s the truth. Without even thinking, they perfectly epitomize Orwell’s “doublethink” – in one instance they’re parroting the “transgender” agenda talking points, and in the next, they’re saying “women”, not "men", are the ones losing “reproductive rights” – Kurt Bardella, prominent advisor to the Democrats, even said:

Then let’s withhold federal 💰 to any state they enacts an abortion ban. Let’s set up a government website where women can sign up to receive FDA abortion pill the way we did for COVID tests. My point is let’s do something proactive! — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) June 24, 2022

Bardella understands only biological women could utilize an abortion pill – referring to this group of people as “women” – as only biological women can get pregant. But the consistent theme of irony prevails, and he fails to see the paradox.

Now, add Nancy Pelosi to the list of Democrats who accidentally blurt the truth and objectivity despite their best efforts to refrain. Pelosi threw all caution to the wind and touched down in Taiwan on August 2, 2022 – purportedly to tour the factory at the center of her husband’s recent stock market investments and trades. Either way, in her recognizably garbled language, Pelosi addressed an audience, saying:

I think it’s important to note that members of Congress, several of them have made trips just earlier this year. I think that, that um, they made a big fuss because I’m Speaker, I guess, I don’t know if that was a reason or an excuse, because they didn’t say anything when the men came [emphasis added].

Among others, Pelosi was referencing Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who stated he’d made the trip along with several other colleagues earlier this year. Yet, Pelosi’s slight was her affirmation of an inherent truth: there are two sexes and the differences come down to biology. Pelosi espouses a belief that the Chinese have a biased approach towards congressional visitors, one which hinges upon the characteristics of being male or female. She cited heightened scrutiny of her trip – all because she’s a woman, and her predecessors were men.

It’s nothing cosmic, for as intellectuals we certainly don’t reject the observed and definitive science of biologic sex, but to witness the Democrats’ profound ability to normalize the absurd with such conviction continues to entrance.