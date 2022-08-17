Minneapolis teachers' union contract mandates that white teachers must be laid off first

The latest Minneapolis teachers' union contract stipulates that white teachers will be laid off or reassigned before "educators of color" — regardless of their seniority — in the event Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) needs to reduce staff.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers (MFT) and MPS struck a deal back on March 25 to end a 14-day teacher strike, after which the two sides drew up and ratified a new collective bargaining agreement complete with various proposals. One of those proposals dealt with "educators of color protections." The two bodies reached an agreement stating that if a non-white teacher is subject to excess, MPS must excess a white teacher with the "next least" seniority. (According to the United Federation of Teachers, "excessing" means "reducing staff in a particular school when there is a reduction in the number of available positions in a title or license area in that school.")

The agreement reads: "Starting with the Spring 2023 Budget Tie-Out Cycle, if excessing a teacher who is a member of a population underrepresented among licensed teachers in the site, the District shall excess the next least senior teacher, who is not a member of an underrepresented population." (Whites are a minority in various parts of Minneapolis.)

That agreement clearly violates the Civil Rights Act, as well as the Equal Protection Clause of the Constitution. But no matter — let's not quibble over the details.

I would like to know who gets "excessed" after white teachers. Are Mexican educators next on the list? Jewish? Would black males be let go before lesbian females of Asian descent, or vice versa?

But it's not just white teachers who are being thinned out in Western nations. In formerly Jolly Olde England, the Royal Air Force (RAF) has announced that it is suspending job offers to white men in order to meet its diversity targets. That's right: for the time being, no more white men will be hired to pilot the RAF's planes. They are the wrong color and sex. Persona non grata. And — egad! — some of them might even be Christian.

Ironically, the head of RAF recruitment, a female, has reportedly resigned over the "impossible"-to-meet diversity targets.

When you need a teacher, doctor, lawyer, fireman...or someone to defend you and your country...do you say to yourself something like, "I really need a non-binary, agnostic person of color to help me out here"?

When "diversity" trumps merit — and sanity — we are all losers.

Image: stevepb via Pixabay, Pixabay license.