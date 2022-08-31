Media is the new bad boyfriend

Whether you are the supportive family member, friend, or the dedicated damsel herself, we all know the bad boyfriend repertoire. The beginning romantic relationship is layered with sensationalized promises. Until one day, an innocuous event leads to a steady drip of criticism, isolation, and division. The heavy cloud of bad boyfriend deception portrays victims as perpetrators and perpetrators as victims within a crafty distortion of facts. And we all know that if this behavior is done at one interval in the relationship, it will be done at others. If Mr. Bad Boyfriend is out of pocket with no explanation for hours on a Saturday, his mysterious absence will happen on another day. If he lies at letter A, he will lie at letter J.

Just as we have a right to reasonable caution towards other people, we all have reason to be cautious of our news and our news broadcasters. From the origins of COVID to unintentional meetings on the tarmac to YouTube videos inciting murder. we know the news coverage repertoire. The who, what, when, where, why and how is now eclipsed with deliveries heavy on evocative phrases and light on facts, and very light on sources. “Heard it from a source who heard it from a source who heard it from another” trumps investigations or even mere interviews with actual questions. The result is confusion delivered with conviction.

One interval of deceit is the media’s coverage of the student loan “bailout.” Instead of delivering news, the media is distorting a story by the use of emotions, partial facts, assumptions, and caricature personas. The persona of the hard-working, fiscally responsible conservative vs the unkempt student loan borrower is the opening act of many recent broadcasts. But why not just cover the story? Especially when the broadcasters have Wall Street backgrounds and are on their own financial shows. Why not report the math? Unmentioned is the fact that federal student loans are remarkably different from other loans. Many federal loans are compound loans, in which the interest is compounded daily. Each day, the interest accrued for that day gets added to the principal and then interest is calculated. Each day. Used car dealers don’t have loans like these. Loan sharks, smoking cigars and talking about the vig, don’t compound interest that way. Student loans are on par with Enron, the subprime mortgage crisis, and ObamaCare (where MIT professor and ObamaCare architect Jonathan Gruber explained that the American people were “too stupid to figure it out”). The banker’s names stay the same, but the names of their shared LLC’s change. While student loans are sold and resold to new lenders, a Google search of the lenders shows the same names in the corporate structure.

Next come assumptions. Assumption one is that all student loan borrowers want the government to pay their loan. Assumption two is that the only reason someone with student loan debt is making minimal payments is because they are failing to honor their responsibility. Reporters lump all loans together, private and federal, along with all borrowers. In lieu of actual reporting, newspeople take for granted that federal loans are designed honestly and structured in the same way as simple interest credit cards or car loans.