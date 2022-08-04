Joe Biden signs a blatantly illegal executive order to fund abortion

On Wednesday, Joe Biden signed an executive order that would see Medicaid pay for women to cross state lines to get abortions. While the money ostensibly funds travel, the fact that money is fungible and funnels directly to abortion should mean that this executive order is stricken for violating the Hyde Amendment. In today’s political environment, though, it’s hard to imagine anyone with power and legal standing making the point that the order must be stricken.

The Hyde Amendment is very simple: It says that federal money—which really means taxpayer money—cannot be used to fund abortions. Of course, the Hyde Amendment is violated just about every day in America and has been for decades because of the billions of taxpayer dollars sent to Planned Parenthood via Title X grants and Medicaid reimbursements:

Requested by pro-life members of Congress to expose how pervasive its taxpayer funding is, the [2021] GAO report indicates pro-abortion groups Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), Marie Stopes International (MSI) and International Planned Parenthood Federation (IPPF) received a massive amount of American tax dollars. In total, the pro-abortion groups received $1.8 billion in taxpayer dollars over the three-year period [from 2016-2018].

The reality is that money is fungible. Planned Parenthood and other organizations are not carefully putting the money in a jar to be spent only on pap smears or janitorial services. Instead, in just one three-year period, they received $1.8 billion in taxpayer money that helped fund them as a general matter.

And that gets us to Biden’s newest executive order: “The order asks the federal health department to consider allowing Medicaid funds to be used to help facilitate out-of-state travel for abortions.” Although the money is ostensibly for travel costs, to the extent the travel costs are explicitly intended to facilitate abortions, this executive order, if put into effect, would blatantly thumb its nose at the Hyde Amendment.

JUST IN: Pres. Biden signs executive order paving way for Medicaid to pay for out-of-state abortions. https://t.co/iq6jxTrjki pic.twitter.com/aDYRnpLSbI — ABC News (@ABC) August 3, 2022

Indeed, the order is so “in your face” violative that even ABC News has acknowledged the problems with putting it into effect:

It remained unclear how this change to Medicaid coverage would avoid legal run-ins with the Hyde Amendment, a federal law that prohibits federal government dollars from being spent on abortion except in cases of rape, incest and to save the pregnant person's life.

As always, to justify his actions, Biden lied:

“Emergency medical care being denied to women experiencing miscarriages, doctors uncertain about what they can do to provide for their patients, pharmacists unsure whether they can fill prescriptions that they've always filled before, a tragic case of rape survivors, including a 10-year-old girl forced to travel to another state for care,” Biden said before signing the order.

There is no law anywhere in America that prevents women experiencing miscarriages—that is, the body’s tragic and spontaneous termination of a pregnancy—from receiving necessary medical care. Any doctor who refuses to act under such circumstances is a sadist abusing women to score leftist political points.

Because Biden was being his usual incoherent self, it’s impossible to know what prescriptions he was talking about. Birth control is not illegal. And while the “Morning After Pill” is an abortifacient, it’s categorized as birth control because it’s meant to prevent a pregnancy from taking hold after unprotected sex. In any event, given mail-order pharmacies, even if Biden is talking about some other prescription, it’s unclear why women would need to have federal monies to travel to a pharmacy.

As for that 10-year-old rape survivor, that’s another leftist political fiction. Ohio law would not have prevented a child from getting an abortion after being a victim of rape. The real scandal in that case was that the man who impregnated her was her mother’s illegal alien boyfriend and the mom was standing behind him, rather than behind her daughter. The whole ugly event was an indictment of illegal immigration, not of Ohio’s abortion laws.

Years ago, Nancy Pelosi characterized abortion as “sacred ground.” She was speaking the absolute truth. There is no issue more important to the left than abortion. I speak the truth when I saw affluent, college-educated White women are single-issue voters, and abortion is that issue. They will do anything not only to preserve the practice but to fund and encourage it. Biden’s executive order, illegal and ineffective though it is, is just one more Democrat effort to encourage women to pour their energies into meaningless jobs, have unsatisfying sexual relationships, and avoid the long-term benefits of motherhood and family.

Image: Biden signs executive order to fund abortion. Twitter screen grab.