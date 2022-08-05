Joe Biden flexes his double standards, declares Brittney Griner prison sentence for cannabis ‘unacceptable’

During his second failed run for president in 2008, Joe Biden’s campaign website referred to the infamous 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act as the “Biden Crime Law”, and even took credit for its architecture, saying, “As a matter of fact, I drafted the bill, if you remember.”

Among other things, the bill sought to tackle the ‘War on Drugs’, and “backed grant programs that encouraged police officers to carry out more drug-related arrests”, including those for recreational marijuana use. The American Civil Liberties Union analyzed the data, and concluded that between 2001 and 2010, there were 8.2 million arrests for marijuana, and that in 2010, marijuana arrests accounted “for over half of all drug arrests in the United States” – 52% to be exact. The report found that cops made a cannabis bust every 37 seconds, and states spent over $3.6 billion every year enforcing marijuana laws. Kamala Harris even had a very personal hand in the battle against recreational pot use – she fought as the district attorney of Oakland to jail young offenders, and often kept them past the length of their sentence.

In recent news, a Russian court convicted female basketball player Brittney Griner, sentencing her to 9 years for violating the country’s cannabis laws – and immediately, American political figures reacted with outrage. Elizabeth Rood, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, labeled the punishment a “miscarriage of justice”, and Biden referred to the outcome as “unacceptable”. He continued, saying, “I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends and teammates,” promising he would “work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue” to negotiate her release.

As a matter of policy, I’d agree with Rood and Biden – my conservative principles dictate that an adult’s private and recreational use of cannabis is of no concern of the government. However, the most glaring issue I have with the (either real or feigned) indignation is that Biden and his hired henchmen, have always been and still remain, the most egregious offenders of political injustices.

Political prostitutes on both sides of the aisle, but particularly those in the Democrat party, have used the American justice system as a bartering tool in the game of politics – clearly evident given we have secret courts away from the prying eyes of public accountability, and the fact that Maxwell’s clientele remains unknown and at-large. We live under a regime of political persecution, with weaponized institutions. Just the other day, a jury sentenced their American countryman to 7 years in prison for his presence on Capitol Hill – Guy Reffitt neither engaged in violence nor entered the Capitol building.

What’s happening to the January 6th political prisoners is a travesty and if you’re a politician/pundit on the Right who won’t speak up for them I’m gonna laugh when the wolves come for you.



Justice ought to be sacrosanct, blind, and universal. Jesse Kelly, host of a nationally syndicated show which airs conservative punditry, described this politically-motivated hunt as a “travesty”. He’s right, but it’s par for the course when the American justice system has been completely adulterated by Democrat/Marxian philosophies and propaganda.