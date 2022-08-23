Ivy League professors write another op-ed suggesting it’s time to jettison the Constitution

No doubt still sulking over the Roe v. Wade reversal — the opening sentence of their recent op-ed published in The New York Times is, “When liberals lose at the Supreme Court — as they increasingly have over the past half-century” — two Ivy League professors laid out their claims for an America without Constitutional limitations. They suggest, “the way to seek real freedom will be to use procedures consistent with popular rule.” Of course, the piece is polished sewage: tyranny of the majority is a very real, and very dangerous threat to the individual, (perhaps they should go read Federalist 10, but they likely wouldn’t understand that either). However, I’d agree with them on one point — the Constitution is “broken”, but not in the way they think. It’s not broken because it was written by men from ages past. (After all, wouldn’t these same professors likely ascribe to the political ideas of Marx and Engels which were published in 1848?) It’s broken because what made it great has already been abandoned by our government and our citizenry.

The most obvious example is that of the ratification of the 16th Amendment in 1913, which states:

The Congress shall have power to lay and collect taxes on incomes, from whatever source derived, without apportionment among the several States, and without regard to any census or enumeration [emphasis added].

This directly flies in the face of the original text: by the fourth paragraph in Article I of the Constitution, the founders declared that taxes must be apportioned “according to their respective” populations.

Since 1913, we’ve seen a cumulative price increase of 2,892.69% — and between all the taxes, some Americans are forced to forfeit well over 50% of their income to the government (the current highest tax bracket for federal income is 37%). Now, we’re awaiting the hiring of an additional army of federal agents (some armed) at the disposal of the unconstitutional IRS, ready to harrass hard-working citizens. Overtaxation a yoke, and is egregiously violative of our unalienable rights.

Which brings me to the next point: the presence of nearly-endless federal agencies exhibits the reality that there is a very well-established Fourth Branch, enacting de facto laws, and defiling the Bill of Rights. Lawmaking was initially intended for Congress and the state legislatures, although Congress was extremely limited on what it could take action — now, we have EPA “decrees” and CDC “mandates”, despite Congress lacking the authority to establish such agencies. (Since the Constitution failed to delegate environmental and public health concerns to federal Congress, those issues are to be decided at the state level). Additionally, secret courts and J6 political prisoners prove the desecration of Fourth Amendment-protected rights at the hands of federal “law enforcement” agencies like the FBI.

John Hinderaker declared the op-ed as “literally one of the stupidest things I have ever read”, and he’s absolutely right. It’s still hard to believe that Harvard and Yale professors could sign their names onto something so categorically wrong and brainless. However, I have to give them credit for their one half-intelligent comment, the Constitution is broken.