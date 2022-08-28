Is there a more subtle reason behind the student loan money grab?

All honest people understand that the Democrats’ plan to pay off $10,000 in student loan debt for those earning less than $125,000 is incredibly corrupt. However, aside from the obvious vote buying, one reader, who wishes to remain anonymous, suggested to me that there’s a more nefarious purpose to all this. I thought he had a point, so I’m sharing it with you.

The obvious problem with the plan is that facial corruption: Democrats are taking taxpayer money to buy votes. There are other problems I’m sure you’ve seen discussed elsewhere: This is a tax and Biden lacks constitutional authority to impose a tax. Those who took out student loans to get a college degree are likely to earn much more over their lifetimes than those who didn’t, so the fact that their income is currently under $125,000 is just a moment in time. That means that they’ll have the money in the future to pay off those loans, but many of the people who are being taxed won’t have that future money.

We’re told that the fact that someone was stupid enough to go deeply into debt for a womyn’s studies degree shouldn’t be able to foist that burden onto people who, although equally young, made wiser decisions. The corollary is that those holding the debt were naïve and shouldn’t have to bear a burden made when they were young and ignorant. (Interestingly, the young, naïve, and ignorant argument never crops up in connection with so-called transgender procedures. In that case, you’re wise enough to know in the womb.)

And speaking of ignorant, we’ve learned that the Biden administration is ignorant too because it’s made a complete hash of things:

The agency doesn't have income data for most of the 43 million Americans eligible for forgiveness, meaning around 35 million people — including Pell Grant recipients — will have to attest that they makes less than $125,000 per year and apply for relief. What we're watching: StudentAid.gov, the government’s financial aid website, experienced significant delays Wednesday and Thursday after it was inundated with people seeking information on loan forgiveness. The White House doesn't know exactly how many eligible borrowers will actually end up applying for loan forgiveness — or how much it will cost.

The Education Department hasn't yet released the website where people can apply for loan forgiveness by attesting that they meet the income requirement — and it's still unclear when that will be released, a person familiar with the matter tells Axios.

These last two points—young people’s naivete and the government’s incompetence—lead the reader to think that the latter may be purposeful, with the real plan to socialize college, which would “simplify” matters in the future and save “innocent” students. He writes:

After scanning many articles and public comments regarding Biden’s $10k college loan forgiveness plan, I don’t believe the left’s intentions have been exposed properly. To me, this whole $10k forgiveness scheme is about training the taxpayers—easing them one drip at a time—into surrendering to the “free college” plan. The left will get its way in this round. Someday they’ll increase the forgiveness amount. It’ll become a major campaign issue and the RINO’s will be stupid enough to hop into the ring and argue “Vote for me; I’ll forgive more!” The game will be over when the left says, “Hey, America, I’ve got a plan to reduce bureaucracy, save on paperwork, save trees, and cut government costs! What is it, you ask? Well, my plan is to make college free to all! The Left’s plan does not depend on the current scheme. It’s a red herring. Their goal is to rev up their clueless base, pit people against one another, enflame class warfare, and then come to the rescue to put out the flames with their free college goal. Isn’t today’s plan the Left’s scheme to make people give in—one pin prick at a time—until we’re too tired to defend logic any further?

Leftists have long wanted to make college free. Call me cynical, but I don’t see this as a way to get a more educated population. I see it as a way to get a more indoctrinated population that will provide reliable votes for the Democrat party. That’s why I think my reader friend may be on to something.