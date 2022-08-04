Gov. DeSantis says doctors need to be accountable for child mutilation

One of the reasons transgender madness has spread so effectively is because the medical establishment is all in. Although I’ve yet to see a medical study proving even a little that gender dysphoria is more than a tragic (or learned) mental illness, medical gender clinics aiming for ever younger children have sprouted like weeds across the Western world. Because of their “expertise,” they’ve been able to gain a lot of traction but Florida’s governor Ron DeSantis has thrown down the gauntlet: During a Wednesday press conference, he called for doctors who perform so-called “gender-affirming care” on minors to be subject to litigation:

“They talk about these very young kids getting gender-affirming care,” DeSantis said, who used air quotes while using the phrase. “What they don’t tell you what that is is that they are giving very young girls double mastectomies, they want to castrate these young boys — that’s wrong.” [snip] “You don’t disfigure 10-, 12-, 13-year-old kids based on gender dysphoria,” DeSantis added Wednesday. “Eighty percent of it resolves anyways by the time they get older. So why would you be doing this? I think these doctors need to get sued for what’s happening, I’m sorry.”

The Daily Mail asked who the “they” are who want to perform these surgeries and Christina Pushaw gave a very general answer:

When asked by DailyMail.com who ‘they’ refers to, DeSantis’ spokeswoman Christina Pushaw said it was ‘the powerful institutions and people who push the false narrative that so-called “gender affirming care” (experimental medical and surgical interventions) is the best way to deal with gender dysphoria or confusion in children and youth.’ ‘Moreover, “they” – the politicians, doctors, and activists who promote “gender affirming care” – falsely claim that puberty blockers are safe and should be given to children who are confused about their gender.’

As it happens, I have a couple of examples of the “they” who are pushing for mutilating surgery and hormones for children. The first is Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy, a female pediatrician, who says it’s no big deal to cut off a girl’s breasts, and who thinks that eight-year-old girls (that is, girls who probably still believe in Santa Claus) should be taking testosterone:

Johanna Olson-Kennedy previously received millions in grant money from the NIH to experiment on 8-YEAR-OLD girls, giving them testosterone to ‘switch genders.’ https://t.co/CewdIj323Q — Billboard Chris 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@BillboardChris) July 25, 2022

That cavalier statement about getting surgically implanted breasts should outrage everyone. First, if a girl is having her breasts mutilated, she’s also being given testosterone. So, it’s not just a matter of implanting some saline bags in her chest. Her voice has been permanently deepened, her muscles have been artificially bulked up, and her risk for cancer and heart disease has been increased.

Moreover, this girl can no longer nurse a child, assuming she can even get pregnant after all the testosterone. For those biological mothers who can and choose to nurse their babies, there are few more profound connections than that time together. Olson-Kennedy doesn’t care, though. She’s on a mission to turn girls into broken simulacra of boys.

Another example of one of those “theys,” is Jack Turban, M.D., an Ivy League-trained child and adolescent psychiatrist who now works at the University of California San Francisco. Professionally, his every waking minute is dedicated to transgenderism in children and adolescents. This is one hammer to whom everything is an LGBTQ++ nail.

Turban has authored or co-authored 34 articles over the past six years. What’s interesting about them is that none of them addresses whether transgenderism is an actual physical condition that requires surgical and medical intervention, as opposed to being a mental illness for which mutilating surgery and destructive drugs should be a last resort, not a first. If you scan his articles, you’ll see that all accept the premise that intervention is the answer. When I last checked the pediatric medical literature in April 2022, the same was true: no articles questioned the premise that “transgenderism” is physically real.

Turban does boast that there are 15 studies showing that gender-affirming medical care improves mental health in so-called “trans youth.” The real question, though, is whether there are even better approaches that the medical field ignores. One might be actual therapy for children who often have troubled relationships with their parents. Or, if there are genuine hormonal problems, rather than destroying the children’s bodies with plastic surgery and hormones that are the opposite of their biological sex, the simple answer might be to give the missing hormones that align with their biological sex.

I’m not accusing Turban or Olson-Kennedy of malpractice because, sadly, their practice is the prevailing medical standard and I’m sure they’re good at what they do. Of course, in the old days, doctors who bled patients to death—the prevailing medical standard—were also good at what they did. Sometimes, standards need to be challenged.