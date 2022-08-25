FBI whistleblowers: in 2019, local leaders told FBI agents, ’you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop’

Senator Ron Johnson has disclosed some of what multiple FBI whistleblowers have told him about the Bureau’s suppression of investigation into the laptop computer abandoned by Hunter Biden at a Wilmington computer repair shop, in a letter sent to DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz, Jerry Dunleavy of the Washington Examiner has the story, and quotes Senator Johnson:

“Whistleblowers have recently contacted my office to share serious concerns about the FBI’s handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Johnson told Horowitz, telling the watchdog that after the FBI obtained the laptop from a Delaware computer shop in late 2019, local FBI leadership told bureau employees that “you will not look at that Hunter Biden laptop” and that the FBI is “not going to change the outcome of the election again,” the whistleblowers said. Johnson said the new whistleblower claims “allege that the FBI did not begin to examine the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the 2020 presidential election — potentially a year after the FBI obtained the laptop in Dec. 2019.” (snip) “It is clear to me based on numerous credible whistleblower disclosures that the FBI cannot be trusted with the handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Johnson told Horowitz this week. “I call on you to immediately investigate the FBI’s handling of Hunter Biden’s laptop and begin by obtaining the history of the investigative actions taken by the FBI on Hunter Biden’s laptop which should be available on the FBI’s case management system, Sentinel."

This is, of course, in addition to the FBI wrongly claiming that thee laptop was Russian “disinformation.”

The worries about changing the outcome of an election are ironic, given that the laptop came into its possession long before the 2020 presidential election, and given that the Bureau had no problem raiding Mar A Lago less than 3 months before the midterms.

Let’s hope that more whistleblowers come forward and that they have plenty of documentary evidence.