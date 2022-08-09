'Everything dear to the American character'

Yesterday, the ambush on President Trump's private residence by a weaponized arm of the federal government sent paralyzing reverberations across the nation. If Merrick Garland and his lackeys will kick down the doors at the home of a former president, what will they do to us?

Since Barack Obama took office, conservatives have experienced a massive increase in Stalinist political persecution — Lois Lerner using the IRS to target and harass Tea Party non-profits; collaborative censorship among all the social media giants; the prisoners of January 6, many of whom broke no laws; and now the Gestapo-like treatment of our once commander-in-chief. We're dealing with Marxists — godless and immoral, nothing is sacred and nothing is off-limits when it's the means to an end. By all accounts, one might describe the situation as hopeless.

Yet this is not the time to lose courage. In fact, quite the opposite.

America's history is full of giants among men, but for the sake of the argument at hand, one man in particular stands tall, a patriot known for his courage at the Battle of the Alamo: Colonel William Barret Travis. At 26 years old, Travis was a lieutenant colonel and commanded the approximately 200 defenders, almost all of whom would perish at the Alamo. (The only survivor was a young man named Joe.) After a 13-day siege by thousands of the Mexicans under Santa Anna, Travis and the fort fell. Prior, Travis dispatched a letter, calling for reinforcements and detailing his outlook in the midst of battle. The letter reads:

To the People of Texas & All Americans in the World- Fellow Citizens and compatriots- I am besieged, by a thousand or more of the Mexicans under Santa Anna - I have sustained a continual Bombardment & cannonade for 24 hours & have not lost a man - The enemy has demanded a surrender at discretion, otherwise, the garrison are to be put to the sword, if the fort is taken - I have answered the demand with a cannon shot, & our flag still waves proudly from the walls - I shall never surrender or retreat. Then, I call on you in the name of Liberty, of patriotism & everything dear to the American character, to come to our aid, with all dispatch - The enemy is receiving reinforcements daily & will no doubt increase to three or four thousand in four or five days. If this call is neglected, I am determined to sustain myself as long as possible & die like a soldier who never forgets what is due to his own honor & that of his country - Victory or Death.

In his words, we see a man, who faces certain death, remain resolute for the sake of freedom and his country. Death is preferable to capitulating to tyrants — Santa Anna ordered surrender, but what was Travis's response? A cannonball. Until the very end, Travis fought with all he had, emphasizing the preciousness of "liberty" and "the American character."

In light of current events, with tremendous tyranny closing in on all sides, the words of Colonel Travis should strike at the hearts of American patriots, pouring steel down our spines and renewing us for the fight.

He ends his letter with this: "P.S. The Lord is on our side."