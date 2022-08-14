Every Senate Democrat votes against amendment defining pregnancy as unique to biological females

All 50 Senate Democrats recently voted against an amendment to the so-called Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 that would have federally defined pregnancy as a condition unique to biological females. (Obviously—if ironically-- every Democrat was O.K. with artificially inflating the ranks of those who are capable of pregnancy.)

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) introduced the measure to the Democrats’ preposterously named bill in a lengthy voting session in which Republicans introduced dozens of provisions that never had a chance to be enacted, simply to force Democrats to take a stance on controversial issues. (The GOP was only successful on one issue. No shock there.)

In introducing the proposal, Rubio stated that he had “looked back across 5,500 years of human history” and found that “so far every single human pregnancy has been biological female." He added, “since every pregnancy that's ever existed has been in a biological female,” he believes that “federal laws [should] reflect that pregnancy programs are available to the only people who are capable of getting pregnant: biological females."

What a silly man.

In all honesty, if Democrats (or anyone else for that matter) purport to believe that men can get pregnant and women can be men, there isn’t any way to reason with them. Dialogue is pointless.

The fact that Democrats believe sex and gender are entirely fungible does, however, allow for casting numerous previous Democrat indiscretions/scandals in a new—and perhaps more understandable—light. To wit: Bill Clinton wasn’t just the first Black president, he was a male lesbian, or perhaps even a female lesbian, a proud member of the LGBTQ community. He didn’t use Monica Lewinsky, he was empowering her in a bold statement against the patriarchy!

Democrats would no doubt also vote against any proposal attempting to link penises to biological males. (Well, Hillary Clinton is a dick.) Or averring there is any connection whatsoever between having a backbone and being a vertebrate.

As the likes of Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski, Mitt Romney, and Adam Kinzinger, et al, have clearly demonstrated, there is obviously no connection between being a Republican and having a spine.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License