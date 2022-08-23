Editor for The New Yorker advertises his White Savior complex

In an 18-minute interview published August 22nd at The New Yorker, editor David Remnick and professor Leah Wright Rigeur discussed the movement of Black Americans from the Democrat party and into the Republican Party. As one could reasonably conclude, their elitism and intellectual pseudo-superiority were repugnant — Remnick’s lens is quite evidently that of a White Savior.

So what is the White Savior mentality? Defined by the online publication Health, the complex is:

[A]n ideology that is acted upon when a white person, from a position of superiority, attempts to help or rescue a BIPOC person or community. Whether this is done consciously or unconsciously, people with this complex have the underlying belief that they know best or that they have the skills that BIPOC people don’t have….

Do you recall when Joe Biden told the Black community “you ain’t Black” if you vote for Trump? Or when Chelsea Handler told an audience she “had to remind” her boyfriend he was “Black person”, and therefore could only vote the way that White leftist elites deemed acceptable? Well, Remnick followed in the footsteps of the White Saviors before him, and openly aired his confused distaste over the Black exit. In his words:

The Republican party has made it very clear that it has no place for Black activism. At every level, leaders of the party demonize the Black Lives Matter movement in what they characterize as the teaching of critical race theory in the schools. The GOP opposes affirmative action, and almost any effort to redress discrimination in the present.

Remnick also referenced data showing a jump in support among Black voters for President Trump between 2016 and 2020, referring to the trend as “mind-boggling.”

Just a few thoughts for Mr. Remnick: Could it be that Black Americans are actually highly-unique and thinking individuals? Perhaps their very real experiences of economic gain and historically-low unemployment rates changed their attitudes on domestic policy and leadership? Maybe they saw the murders of Patrick Underwood and David Dorn at the hands of BLM anarchists as violent and unjust, despite the Democrat media telling them the movement was “mostly peaceful” and “justified”?

Racism against Black Americans is absolutely institutionalized, but it’s rooted in one institution — the Democrat party. The party promotes abortion, which disproportionately affects Black families, and as historian Eric Foner (who is himself a Democrat) said, “In effect, the [Ku Klux] Klan was a military force serving the interests of the Democratic party….”

As long as condescending White leftists like Remnick patronize Black Americans, the “mind-boggling” trend will continue.