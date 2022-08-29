Country star Brittany Aldean thanks parents for proper parenting, and the LGBTQ lefties lose it

In a seemingly innocuous post on social media, Brittany Aldean (wife to country music star Jason Aldean) thanked her parents for choosing to not mutilate her when she went through her “tomboy” phase as a child.

Apparently, the reality that parents do in fact participate in the disfigurement of their precious children was too much, and some of Aldean’s peers in the music industry became unhinged. Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope went full-on fascist, embracing the spirit of the Brownshirts, and beating down Aldean for exercising her right to free speech and voicing a completely reasonable opinion.

In typical mean girl fashion, Morris alluded that Aldean was a “scumbag human” while Pope tweeted:

You’d think celebs with beauty brands would see the positives in including LGBTQ+ people in their messaging. But instead here we are, hearing someone compare their “tomboy phase” to someone wanting to transition. Real nice. — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) August 26, 2022

But Aldean is no stranger to principled stands against the vile and perverse agenda of the left and its politicians — last year photos of her two children in anti-Biden shirts went viral — and she refused to bow to the digital fascists.

The exchange indicates what we all know: leftism rots the brain, eroding the ability to think critically, and without the anchor in some sort of objective standard, morality drifts. Under the sway of leftism, Morris and Pope genuinely don’t see the open assault against children and their purity.

At the outset, the stated mission of the gay movement was a push for legally-recognized unions. Now it’s devolved into parents “trans”-ing and sexualizing their own children at two-and-a-half years old, and exposing babies and toddlers to pedophilic and predatory adults — and this is the very agenda against which Aldean stands.

But Aldean made us proud, remained resolute, and silenced the attacks with courage and truth: