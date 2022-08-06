City ordinance proposal sought to bring Skid Row to Chateau Marmont

Labor unions hold well-deserved, and unfavorable reputations – they’re almost all (if not entirely) Democrats. According to a FoxNews report, over the course of the 2020 election cycle, the two largest teachers unions in the country, the National Education Association and the American Federation of Teachers spent $43 million on political interests. In the same time frame, Joe Biden received $232,000 – which was more than any other candidate – as well as endorsements from both the NEA and the AFT. They’re political powerhouses and advocating for an agenda so far left, “even the Democratic Party won’t endorse” it.

Now, UNITE HERE Local 11, a union operating across Southern California and Arizona, procured the necessary number of signatures to get a proposed ordinance before the Los Angeles City Council for a vote. Ten-year veteran of the Council, Joe Buscaino, described it as “the dumbest measure” he’d seen during his tenure. Among other lunacies, the proposal stipulated:

A hotel development project of 15 or more rooms would be required to replace demolished or converted housing with an equivalent amount of affordable housing at or near the project site. The ordinance would create a program, subject to funding availability, to place unhoused individuals in vacant hotel rooms [emphasis added]. A hotel would be prohibited from refusing lodging to program participants [emphasis added].

Imagine booking a stay at the Beverly Wilshire, while a homeless deviant occupies the Penthouse Suite for $25,000 a night, all on the backs of the California taxpayer – it’s truly a world gone mad. Citizens from the community, most notably in the hospitality industry, spoke out against the measure. Ray Patel, president of the Northeast Los Angeles Hotel Owners Association, was bewildered at the idea, and questioned how the government could usurp his authority to make decisions about his personal property, “I can’t screen who ends up in my hotel rooms? How do I protect my other customers and my staff?” Juan Martinez, a hotel manager said, “This is a bad idea. People are not going to feel safe. My staff is not going to feel safe, so I think this is wrong.”

Well, no kidding! Concentrated populations of the mentally deranged and drug-addicted aren’t typically the safest and most trustworthy neighbors.

Unfortunately, this insanity didn’t die with a no-vote by the City Council – its specter is set to reappear on the public ballot for the March 5th, 2024 election.