Circling the bowl: NYT reporter Maggie Haberman publishes purported Trump toilet pictures

Is nothing too gross for Trump-hating Democrats?

The latest dump comes from Russian-hoax-writing Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter, Maggie Haberman, according to Axios biggie Mike Allen:

Remember our toilet scoop in Axios AM earlier this year? Maggie Haberman's forthcoming book about former President Trump will report that White House residence staff periodically found wads of paper clogging a toilet — and believed the former president, a notorious destroyer of Oval Office documents, was the flusher. Why it matters: Destroying records that should be preserved is potentially illegal. Trump denied it and called Haberman, whose New York Times coverage he follows compulsively, a "maggot." Well, it turns out there are photos. And here they are, published for the first time. Haberman — who obtained the photos recently — shared them with us ahead of the Oct. 4 publication of her book, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America." A Trump White House source tells her the photo on the left shows a commode in the White House.

The photo on the right is from an overseas trip, according to the source.

Since the toilet pictures are right in our faces, what I see in this toilet picture are what look like a few doodled names, not official records. Is a president no longer permitted to jot down doodles with names without their becoming official records?

All of this is assuming the pictures are genuine, and the scrawled notes in the toilet actually did come from Trump, who, clean freak that he is, somehow left a lot of unflushed toilets around for staff to photograph.

Here's the question I have:

If the violation was so severe that official records were being destroyed and the staffer was so motivated by concern about the matter, despite working for Trump, why didn't that poop-minded creature looking into other people's toilets fish out the errant document and preserve it as evidence? You know, for patriotism, the call of duty? That would have made the notes a helluva a lot more damning and persuasive as evidence than these gross photographs which contain no proof that the scrawly doodles even contained any content, or that Trump wrote the scrawls, or that Trump flushed the notes, or that Trump was discarding official documents. How do we know this "official document" wasn't tossed into a wastebasket, and then placed in a very generic-looking toilet outside the White House as some kind of flushed document in a supposedly republic-threatening cover-up? There wasn't exactly a chain of custody here.

Seriously, if you wanted to Get Trump, as a crummy little loyalty-challenged, plotting White House staffer -- looking at you, Cassidy Hutchinson -- why would you let the evidence be flushed away after going to the trouble of whipping out your cell phone camera and taking multiple photographs of the contents of the toilet bowl?

This is gross.

Naturally, Maggie Haberman asked no such questions, while Allen covered for her, claiming that she acquired the photographs "recently" but just in time for the publication of the new book she's shilling. Allen likely said tha tto shield Haberman from charges that she sat on information for more than a year in order to be able to include it in what will undoubtedly be a very profitable book, when it could have done the "most good" if it were made public earlier.

If so, and that's questionable, perhaps the newly disloyal Hutchinson could have been the source. But if so, why would Trump allow a low level female staffer into the same bathroom he used in order to inspect its unflushed contents?

The idea that someone could have taken these pictures and at long last finally come out of the woodwork with them, after sitting on them for a year and a half, even as all the January 6 hoopla was going on, and even as the left's howlings about destroyed documents has already been through one or two news cycles already, is strange stuff. Why didn't the person brandish these toilet pictures earlier, and better still, come out in public with a face and name, if the toilet activity was so genuine that the republic could be threatened?

See the stupidity here?

It's all dubious, same as Haberman's other reportage, which included publishing the Russian collusion allegations, which saw her rewarded handsomely for it in the form of a 2018 Pulitzer Prize for national reporting. Former Timesman Tom Kuntz, now editor of RealClearInvestigations, has powerfully written about just how problematic that prize actually was.

With a record like that, we are now supposed to believe Haberman and her latest toilet bowl poop scoop?

Call it circling the bowl. This person is desperate to Get Trump, will stoop to even the toilet level, in order to sell a book.

Image: FreeSVG / public domain