Chief of the United Nations chastises oil companies for their ‘grotesque greed’

At a media event on Wednesday, August 3rd, Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, addressed reporters, saying it was “immoral” for large energy companies to make a profit on their product. Guterres was present at the conference to promote his power-grab gang veiled as the ‘Global Crisis Response Group’ – a mafia of unelected politicians and bureaucrats organized to “tackle the triple interconnected crises of food, energy and finance” which, according to Guterres and the U.N., are a result of the COVID-19 “pandemic” and the Ukrainian conflict. During his appeal, he advocated for the decimation of affordable energy, saying the oil industry and their financiers were guilty of “grotesque greed” and were “punishing the poorest and most vulnerable people [emphasis added], while destroying our only common home, the planet.”

Prior, in a speech on June 17th, 2022 before a host of world leaders, Guterres said:

You represent the major economies – and the major emitters – of the world. The first duty of leadership is to protect people from clear and present dangers. Now nothing could be more clear or present than the danger of fossil fuel expansion. Even in the short-term, it doesn’t make political or economic sense. Yet we seem trapped in a world where fossil fuel producers and financiers have humanity by the throat. For decades, many in the fossil fuel industry has [sic] invested heavily in pseudo-science and public relations – with a false narrative to minimize their responsibility for climate change and undermine ambitious climate policies. …. That is why I have put forward a five-point plan for a renewable energy revolution…. I count on your governments to end the age of fossil fuels. The renewables revolution starts now.

A common theme throughout Guterres’ rhetoric is that he assumes he holds the moral high ground. He used the word “immoral”, cites one of the biblically-derived ‘Seven Deadly Sins’, accuses certain entities as abusing the “poorest” and “most vulnerable” among us, and says his role is to “protect people” from grave threats.

(Interesting language choice for a man who stands on a position of extreme abortion, giddily promoting child sacrifice at every opportunity he has.)

Guterres, and a host of other world leaders including Joe Biden, are on a mission to radically transform the world – culturally, economically, and physically. What Klaus Schwab calls “The Great Reset”, Guterres calls the “renewables revolution” – just the other day, we saw Spain restrict the ability for its ordinary citizens to use air conditioning. Guterres mistakenly (or intentionally) misdirects, blaming inflation on what should be affordable energy – but the application of his 5-point plan in America is what’s actually to blame. The shuttering of crude oil pipelines, prohibiting the creation of new oil leases, and subsidizing “clean” energy.

Schwab, Guterres, Biden, and any other complicit nation-leader are working to subvert bordered and distinct states, in favor of a tyrannical one-world elitist government controlled by them, with us as their footstools.