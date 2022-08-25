Canada takes giant leap towards Room 101 in the Ministry of Love

In the climax of Orwell’s magnum opus, the reader is introduced to Room 101 in the Ministry of Love. It is the subterranean torture chamber where agents of the Party inflict gruesome and macabre punishment upon recalcitrant citizens like Winston. And, now, it appears that Canada is making moves to emulate the totalitarian regime of Oceania and its Party.

In a report released by The Counter Signal, Justin Trudeau and his political allies are paving the way for a militarized climate force — leaked architectural blueprints of a massive new facility lay bare a dystopian future.

The new “Ministry of Environment & Climate Change Canada” building in Winnipeg is projected to be over 50,000 square feet, and will designate some of the space to a “firearms storage”. It will also contain interrogation and intelligence rooms, laboratories, and “controlled quiet” rooms. According to a job posting online, the Ministry is looking for “enforcement officers” and conditions of employment include an applicant’s willingness to “wear departmental uniform, body armour [sic], and officer safety equipment, including restricted weapon [emphasis added].”

Under the Impact Assessment Act, federal legislation passed in June of 2019, enforcement officers appear to have unmitigated latitude to compel obedience, even at the cost of unalienable rights. A publicly available document provides an overview of the new law, and the government says the quiet part out loud: in considering different factors for the decision-making process, the bureaucratic elites must recognize there will inevitably be an “adverse impacts on rights[.]” It continues, and although the language is vague, there doesn’t seem to be any limitations for the “designated enforcement officers” who are apparently within their realm of authority to “correct non-compliance” by whatever means necessary. And now given the newly leaked documents, it looks like that could be at the muzzle-end of high-powered military firearms, or in the Canadian version of “Room 101”.

It’s no secret Trudeau is a megalomaniac — he’s a stooge for Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum, fancying himself an elite; he exploited irrational fears and ruled with an iron-fist during the (up until this point) height of Covid; and he continues to govern like a dictator, albeit cowardly. Historical truth determines that the logical end to too-big government overreach inescapably leads to a murderous regime.