Biden and company bringing in the demolition crew to handle the economy

Every day, Democrats set out to regulate, tax, and micromanage the private sector more than they did the day before. All of their policies seek a bigger, and more powerful government, in order to create crippling government dependence. They can't have us climbing up the economic ladder and earning financial autonomy — if we did, off of whom would they leech?

Democrats' philosophy is that they should dictate how all private-sector entities should operate. They believe that profits generated by others belong to them, and only because of sheer benevolence are we allowed to keep a fraction of them. They believe that it is their right to choose who the winners and losers are in a "free" market.

The Preamble of the Constitution says:

We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity[.]

If Democrats were around for the birth of the nation, the Preamble would instead begin with "We the government."

To bribe Kyrsten Sinema to vote for the green slush fund inaptly named the Inflation Reduction Act, congressional Democrats decided to shelter billionaires with a continued tax preference, to the tune of $15 billion. To fund the bribe, they decided to screw ordinary shareholders with a tax on stock buybacks, claiming that this will bring in $74 billion in revenue. Then they brag about how great and fiscally sound this new confiscatory tax is.

Few Democrat politicians have ever run a company, yet as with all things, they're baselessly arrogant. They believe they're the experts, and after all, they're the ivory tower elites, so clearly they're justified in their constant interventions in the market, even when it yields absolute carnage.

So how are stock buybacks bad for the economy? If a company has money, and those involved in the day-to-day operations and financial side believe that the best use of the money is to buy back shares, why do Democrats think they know better? When the company buys the stock, the initial investor gets liquid cash to spend, invest, or save, and the money flows through the economy. Yet, in many cases, the government seizes significant amounts of the money in the form of capital gains taxes, another tax that Democrats want to raise.

Democrats prefer that companies pay dividends. If the company pays dividends, they are double-taxed, many times at both the federal and state levels. The take can exceed 50%. So the government, which takes no risk, does not create or sell the product, and does nothing to earn the money, is somehow entitled to more than half the profit? And that's not enough, because it's never satiated.

Then, if a company has what the government determines is too much in retained earnings, the government can slap the company with a 20% fine:

The accumulated earnings tax is a 20% penalty that is imposed when a corporation retains earnings beyond the reasonable needs of its business.

The House always wins.

The media and the other Democrats should face serious litigation for encouraging companies and individuals to invest in collapsing "green" companies. The wealth transfer from small-time investors to the government's crony capitalists measures in the hundreds of billions. This is clearly much more costly than share buybacks.

Democrats claim they want to address "wealth inequality," but their policies, especially their "green" ones, are simply slush funds that directly lead to high inflation and the bankrupting of working-class Americans.

And now we have a new slush fund: the Inflation Reduction Act.

Through it all, most of the media simply parrot Democrat talking points to intentionally mislead the public as they campaign for the radical leftist agenda to remake and destroy America.