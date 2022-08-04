Beto emerges from obscurity to announce his support for fabricated narratives

Robert Francis O’Rourke, most known for his political runs resulting in defeat and as the author of deranged and disturbing fantasies, is evidently back in the realm of relevancy – he's now a gubernatorial candidate. In a small and crowded room, filled with masked faces and trimmed in flags embroidered with the words “East Texans for Beto”, O’Rourke decried the only things that ever made education and public instruction great – objectivity and verity. In his own words:

We don’t need to tell her [a teacher] what version of history she is allowed to teach in a classroom. We don’t need to scare the parents of those kids…. About something called CRT, that I’ve never heard of before last year….

Although he plays his part in the political theater well, stumping for the betterment of education, O’Rourke’s recycled philosophy is the very origin of the current academic decay – it’s Howard Zinn all over again. Zinn’s modus operandi can be viewed through this lens:

The history of any country, presented as the history of a family, conceals fierce conflicts of interest…. between conquerors and conquered, masters and slaves, capitalists and workers, dominators and dominated in race and sex. And in such a world of conflict, a world of victims and executioners, it is the job of thinking people…. not to be on the side of the executioners.

Rather than being a nation “conceived in liberty”, Zinn believes America’s defining traits are oppression and tyranny. Zinn’s tale is contentious and false, prescribing a hatred for this nation and its privileged citizens.

O’Rourke, like Zinn, completely fails to understand the job of the historian is neutrality – to simply record events as they happened without inflicting opinions or agendas into the narrative. The noblest pursuit within the historical discipline is objectivity. Rightfully so, biases and fabrications are denounced as clumsy missteps, where historians have abrogated their duties as faithful chroniclers. What rose to prominence through Zinn, O’Rourke wants to revive and sustain – there aren’t different versions of history, as these two men would say, rather there is one version, and that is the truth.

O’Rourke is wrong – his ideology leads only to intellectual, societal, and cultural rot. Public school teachers are supposed to be educators, not indoctrinators.