August 22, 2022
Aussie MSM not blacking out reports of blood clots from AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID vaccines
Have you been seeing reports of deaths and injuries attributed to COVID vaccines in the mainstream media?
Yeah, me neither.
Somehow, Australian television news is reporting on blood clots that follow the use of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in a way that we don’t see here in the U.S.
I wonder why?
Australia mainstream media surprises me in revealing deaths & injuries from blood clots / vaccines.— Efrat Fenigson (@efenigson) August 17, 2022
AstraZeneca & Pfizer are starring here.
How come they’re not hiding it like in all other countries? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/XkKDY2PlIA
Hat tip: Mark Wauck
Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab