Aussie MSM not blacking out reports of blood clots from AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID vaccines

Have you been seeing reports of deaths and injuries attributed to COVID vaccines in the mainstream media?

Yeah, me neither.

Somehow, Australian television news is reporting on blood clots that follow the use of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in a way that we don’t see here in the U.S.

I wonder why?

Australia mainstream media surprises me in revealing deaths & injuries from blood clots / vaccines.

AstraZeneca & Pfizer are starring here.

How come they’re not hiding it like in all other countries? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/XkKDY2PlIA — Efrat Fenigson (@efenigson) August 17, 2022

Hat tip: Mark Wauck

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab