August 22, 2022

Aussie MSM not blacking out reports of blood clots from AstraZeneca and Pfizer COVID vaccines

By Thomas Lifson

Have you been seeing reports of deaths and injuries attributed to COVID vaccines in the mainstream media?

Yeah, me neither.

Somehow, Australian television news is reporting on blood clots that follow the use of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines in a way that we don’t see here in the U.S.

I wonder why?

 

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab

