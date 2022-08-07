After provoking China, Pelosi explains her eligibility to speak to foreign policy regarding the communist country

It’s unlikely anyone really believes the Democrats know what they’re doing when it comes time to foreign policy, since they bungle everything they touch – the military catastrophe in Afghanistan, the safeguarding of criminality via open borders, and of course, funding neo-Nazis in Ukraine:

[N]eo-Nazis are part of some of Ukraine’s growing ranks of volunteer battalions. They are battle-hardened after waging some of the toughest street fighting against Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine following Putin’s Crimean invasion in 2014. One is the Azov Battalion, founded by an avowed white supremacist who claimed Ukraine’s national purpose was to ride the country of Jews and other inferior races. In 2018, the U.S. Congress stipulated that its aid to Ukraine couldn’t be used ‘to provide arms, training or other assistance to the Azov Battalion.’ Even so, Azov is now an official member of the Ukraine National Guard [emphasis added].

Think it couldn’t possibly get more absurd? Well, it does. Citizen Free Press ran a headline giving ‘ol Nancy the moniker “Granny Boxwine”, and it certainly fits. See what she said here:

Pelosi can’t be serious: "When I was a little girl, I was told at the beach if I dug a hole deep enough we would reach China. So we've always felt a connection there."pic.twitter.com/9KkvX433pV — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 6, 2022

We’ve been living in Bizarro World for some time now, so these asinine statements shouldn’t be a shock, yet they are, because they’re so ridiculous. Nancy Pelosi, one of the most powerful political figures in the world, and the literal Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, brags that a silly childhood story somehow qualifies her on diplomatic and foreign policy affairs? What in the world is going on?

Now, (un)ironically, the Democrats aren’t well-versed in domestic policy either – jury’s still out on where they lack the most expertise. Zerlina Maxwell, the author of The End of White Politics and a host at MSNBC said, “ Inflation, it’s almost a privilege [emphasis added] to care about inflation as your number one issue, uh, the same is true of gas prices….” If inflation is your primary concern it’s because you have white privilege and you're a racist, obviously – watch her below:

Inflation=white privilege? You Lefties are insane. How can someone sit there and watch @cnn or @msnbc and think this type of bullsh!t is how most Americans think. These idiots are so out of touch with reality it’s scary There’s no possible way ppl actually think this way. #stupid pic.twitter.com/UxwmlD3MzB — Lazer The Conservative (@LazerTheCnsrvtv) August 5, 2022

It’s hard to comprehend the level of disconnect and sheer gall it takes to mock your struggling neighbor – a large majority of Americans, and *gasp* some of whom are Black – as you sit in your ivory tower while your decrepit, and possibly illegitimate president breaks records for economic destruction.

If the Democrats needed to give the American public any more of a reason to vote conservative in November, their gaffes and elitism sure will help us cruise through to victory. Keep it up Pelosi!