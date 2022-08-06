A Disney actress makes an inflammatory political claim about “Andor”

The Disney+ channel streams the newest series in the (apparently never-ending) “Star Wars” franchise, and the newest of these is “Andor.” “Andor,” created by Tony Gilroy, is purportedly the tale of a desperate rebellion arising against the despotic Empire. British actress Fiona Shaw portrays a character named “Maarva” in the series and was recently interviewed by something called Empire magazine.

In the interview, Shaw said that Gilroy wrote the show as a commentary on former President Donald Trump. She stated: “Tony has written a great, scurrilous [take] on the Trumpian world. Our world is exploding in different places right now, people’s rights are disappearing, and ‘Andor’ reflects that.”

Shaw added, “[In the show] the Empire is taking over, and it feels like the same thing is happening in reality, too.” Huh? Shaw, like many actors and actresses, wouldn’t recognize reality if it bit her in the ass.

If Shaw could recognize reality, she’d see that the world started “exploding” immediately after Biden took office, surely not a coincidence. It is sorely in need of Trump, who—juxtaposed against Sleepy Joe—appears to have superpowers worthy of a movie or television series.

Image: Fiona Shaw. YouTube screen grab.

Despite facing literally incessant attacks, Trump engineered a roaring economy (until the pandemic) with low inflation, low gas prices, and record low unemployment for minorities. The stock market was booming. We were, almost miraculously, and for the first time in 62 years, energy independent. And our global adversaries were not invading other nations—or threatening to do so. Still, even after Trump has been out of office for the better part of two years, Democrats—and media and “entertainment” types—simply cannot stop talking about him.

Shaw is accidentally correct about one thing: people’s rights are disappearing. Too many citizens have seen their right to life, liberty and happiness taken from them because of people like her...and the leftist influencers and leaders who brainwash and manipulate them.

Vaccine and mask mandates, lockdowns, social distancing rules, and remote learning have devastated—and taken—countless lives. Free speech is under relentless attack, as are our Second Amendment rights. The streets of our cities are dangerous and plagued with violence specifically due to the policies that leftist thugs and would-be tyrants have enacted. And now these hypocritical authoritarians are attempting to take away our inherent right to defend ourselves and our loved ones.

Incredibly, progressives don’t believe in free speech but think they have a “right” not to hear anything with which they disagree. They don’t believe conservatives deserve physical safety on the streets, or in their homes for that matter, but they demand “safe spaces” to hide from words.

The return of Carter Era inflation—courtesy of the Biden administration—is even stripping us of our right to food, clothing, and shelter.

Remember this: when so-called “progressives” like Gilroy and Shaw say, “our rights are disappearing” or “our democracy is in peril,” what they really mean is that they are afraid they may be losing their “right” to strip others of their rights and tell others what to do.

Democrats, nearly all of whom today are leftists, never cease trying to enhance their power over others. Ever. Ever. Ever. This puts conservatives (and libertarians) at an inherent disadvantage, as they generally wish to let people have control of their own lives.

Yet, as Ronald Reagan once noted, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”

Or, as Yoda, a character from an earlier Star Wars iteration warned: “Once you start down the dark path, forever will it dominate your destiny.”