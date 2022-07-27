Yep, it's true! They're coming for your guns.

Democrat Rep. David N "Spare Me The B------- about Constitutional Rights" Cicilline and others have said the quiet part out loud: they want to ban almost all semi-automatic weapons in common use.

If you wondered why the nation's socialist news cabal American Pravda suddenly decided to drop the terms "assault weapon" and "assault rifle" from their propaganda lexicon, your answer was soon forthcoming in their triumphant announcement of their next onslaught against your sensible civil rights: "Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years."

In a tyrannical two-for-one special, not only have the enemies of liberty of the fascist far left admitted that the whole point of this was to ban weapons in common use, but they're also tacitly defying the United States Supreme Court ruling District of Columbia v. Heller.

This video from pro-freedom patriot Colion Noir gives a good rundown on the facts in this case.

Most damning is this exchange between Dan Bishop (R) and chairman of the Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler (D) in a congressional committee meeting during the markup of the bill on July 20, 2022:

Bishop: Is there anyone on the other side that would dispute that this bill would ban weapons that are in common use in the United States today? Nadler: Yeah, that's the point of the bill. Bishop: To clarify, Mr. Chairman, you're saying it is the point of the bill to ban weapons that are in common use in the United States today? Nadler: Yes, the problem is they are in common use.

If we've heard it once, we've heard a thousand times: all they want is "commonsense," "sensible," or "reasonable" gun control. Except they never define those terms — on purpose.

Well, now we know what they mean. They want to ban almost everything aside from a few "manually operated" firearms.

The most important section of the bill is section 2, the "Definitions," which sets out the scope of what the bill covers. After wading through the text that modifies the relevant federal code, we get to this part:

(36) The term 'semiautomatic assault weapon' means any of the following, regardless of country of manufacture or caliber of ammunition accepted: (A) A semiautomatic rifle that— (i) has a magazine that is not a fixed magazine; and (ii) does have any 1 of the following: (I) A pistol grip. (II) A forward grip. (III) A folding, telescoping, or detachable stock, or is otherwise foldable or adjustable in a manner that operates to reduce the length, size, or any other dimension, or otherwise enhances the concealability, of the weapon. (IV) A grenade launcher. (V) A barrel shroud. (VI) A threaded barrel. (B) A semiautomatic rifle that has a fixed magazine with the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds, except for an attached tubular device designed to accept, and capable of operating only with, .22 caliber rimfire ammunition. (C) Any part, combination of parts, component, device, attachment, or accessory that is designed or functions to accelerate the rate of fire of a semiautomatic firearm but not convert the semiautomatic firearm into a machinegun. (D) A semiautomatic pistol that— (i) has a magazine that is not a fixed magazine; and (ii) does have any 1 of the following: (I) A threaded barrel. (II) A second pistol grip. (III) A barrel shroud. (IV) The capacity to accept a detachable magazine at some location outside of the pistol grip. (V) A semiautomatic version of an automatic firearm. (VI) A manufactured weight of 50 ounces or more when unloaded. (VII) A stabilizing brace or similar component. (E) A semiautomatic pistol with a fixed magazine that has the capacity to accept more than 10 rounds. (F) A semiautomatic shotgun that— (i) has the capacity to utilize a magazine that is not a fixed magazine; and (ii) does have any 1 of the following: (I) A folding, telescoping, or detachable stock. (II) A pistol grip or bird's head grip. (III) A fixed magazine with the capacity to accept more than 5 rounds. (IV) The ability to accept a detachable magazine. (V) A forward grip. (VI) A grenade launcher. (G) Any shotgun with a revolving cylinder. (H) All of the following rifles, copies, duplicates, variants, or altered facsimiles with the capability of any such weapon thereof.

The bill then lists a number of firearms in mind-numbing detail, after which it sets forth some additional definitions, with two that are very important in determining the scope of this ban:

(42) The term 'forward grip' means a grip located forward of the trigger that functions as a pistol grip. ... (45) The term 'pistol grip' means a grip, a thumbhole stock or Thordsen-type grip or stock, or any other characteristic that can function as a grip.

The bottom line is that if you have a semi-automatic rifle with a detachable magazine with "any other characteristic that can function as a grip," or a semi-automatic pistol that has a magazine that is not a fixed magazine with one of the myriad features listed, then congratulations! You're now the proud owner of an "assault weapon."

Does anyone want to wager that the phrase "function as a grip" is going to be subjectively interpreted in the same manner that a piece of plastic was deemed to be a "machine gun"? Because that might be the only way of distinguishing between a gun that is "allowed" under this unconstitutional monstrosity and an "assault weapon."

Unlike the old ban, you need only one feature, not two, to be in the "assault weapon" club these days. Plus, to sweeten the deal, they've decided to also ban standard-capacity magazines. Because tyranny is never satisfied with halfway measures.

But not to worry: the anti-liberty left ever so graciously exempts — for now — certain types of firearms:

(3) Paragraph (1) shall not apply to any firearm that— (A) is manually operated by bolt, pump, lever, or slide action ...

So now we know why they are playing fast and loose with their words in this case. Anti-liberty leftists are playing another game of bait and switch — scaring everyone over the scourge of "assault weapons" but then expanding their reach to just about everything else.

Such is the usual of authoritarian socialists, exploiting other people's pain for their political gain.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, and the director of communications for a Bill of Rights organization and a longtime contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

