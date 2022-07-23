Will the wokies force us to bring back the draft?

They destroy everything that they touch, from Disney movies to works of literature to historical statues to now the U.S. armed forces. I'm talking about "the wokies" who are bent on destroying the country and culture that they hate so much.

The latest is the armed forces, as Glenn Reynolds wrote:

The Army’s No. 2 officer told Congress Tuesday that the service has no choice but to reduce total force strength by 10,000 for the fiscal year starting in September, with the next year looking even bleaker: By the end of fiscal 2023, it could be up to 28,000 soldiers short of its 476,000-troop target. Army Secretary Christine Wormuth’s spokeswoman said it’s met only half of its recruiting goal so far this fiscal year -- with just 2½ months left. Why is this? There are several potential explanations. One is that the new “woke” Army isn’t all that appealing to the kinds of people who traditionally join the military.

Yes, wokism is bringing down another symbol of U.S. history.

After 9/11 and the war on terror that included Iraq, young men ran to sign up. They were inspired to defend the country they love. They wanted to do their part as their fathers and grandfathers and great grandfather had done before. They saw those photos of the last generation wearing the country's colors and they wanted to be a part of it.

So they went to places like Afghanistan and Iraq in much the same that their fathers and grandfathers went to Iwo Jima or the Mekong Delta.

Then President Biden unleashed the wokies and now no one wants to sign up. They hear of "toxic masculinity" and "white rage" and every terrible thing that their country has done. Why sign up and risk your life?

They're uninspired, and who can blame them? This is not their dad's military anymore, to recall the popular Olds commercial of years ago.

The good news is that it will change. New leadership will return the armed forces to their place of honor. The bad news is that President Biden, or Harris, may have to bring back the draft to fight an unexpected war in one of those many places where our interests may be threatened.

