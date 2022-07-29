Why belief in God is essential to America's survival

Arguments can be made that the Founders were not only not Deists but were Orthodox Christians. In any case, their morality was traditional. At the Constitutional Convention, Benjamin Franklin uttered this warning:

The longer I live, the more convincing proofs I see of this Truth -- that God governs in the Affairs of Men. I also believe that without his concurring Aid, we shall succeed in this political Building no better than the Builders of Babel.

Both George Washington and John Adams were religious people who vocally supported religion. The latter described himself as "a church going animal." Washington referred to religion as the source of morality and, "a necessary spring of popular government," while John Adams cogently and pointedly stated that statesmen

"may plan and speculate for Liberty, but it is Religion and Morality alone, which can establish the Principles upon which Freedom can securely stand."

Now are the times when "human passions unbridled by morality and religion" have come to pass in our nation and it is destroying us. Videos of demonic, screaming women, violent men, murder, rape, drug abuse, unrestrained profanity, profligate sexual behavior and perversions of every kind pock the cultural landscape. We are a nation without the restraints that belief in God keeps at bay. A woman who can only be described as possessed, screams in the public square, "We love killing babies! We love killing babies!" This isn't immoral – it's amoral.

A "moral" people don't create their own morality, but rather they are a people who adhere to traditional ideas of what is "moral." Traditional ideas of morality underpin the Founding and the Constitution and taking it back as far as possible, traditional morality comes from Mosaic Law. The "golden rule" is not only moral, it is biblical. Matthew 7:12: "In everything, therefore, treat people the same way you want them to treat you, for this is the Law and the Prophets."

In many places, the guardrails are gone, the demonic are unleashed by diseased minds, and the hounds of hell roam our capitols, our streets, and our iScreens, unimpeded by any sense that a higher power watches them and is taking notes. The motto of our nation seems to have become, "There be demons here."

Our country will survive only with a code of morality that is not derived from the mind of man. Man's fallen nature precludes the structuring of a moral code that isn't self-pleasuring. With God removed, morality becomes not moral but carnal. Only a divinely-inspired Code will suffice. This is found in traditional Bibles, specifically in the Pentateuch. The New Testament draws upon Mosaic law specifically and often.

People seem to need and want guardrails. The meaninglessness of life is hitting home for many amid the chaotic swirling of amorality that we see around us. A return to biblical principles is not impossible. In fact, it seemingly pops up where the post-enlightenment morality vacuum is most noticeable; in colleges, in the streets, in entertainment, in government, in media and most clearly of all, in education.

The more amoral the Left becomes, there seems to be an equal and opposite reaction on the Right where "old-fashioned" morality is peeking out from behind the rainbow curtain and seeking its level among the young. Guardrails are being reinstated because people want and need them.

While many young people are leaving the church, many young people are also surprisingly joining churches that are nonwoke. Churches are creating schools that teach biblical morality, patriotism, real history, and actual non-woke courses in reading, mathematics, technology, writing, literature and the other eternal truly liberal arts. This is a good thing.

Without morality of the biblical kind, America will waste herself away in the desert, like Shelly's Ozymandias.

I met a traveller from an antique land, Who said—“Two vast and trunkless legs of stone Stand in the desert.... Near them, on the sand, Half sunk a shattered visage lies, whose frown, And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command, Tell that its sculptor well those passions read Which yet survive, stamped on these lifeless things, The hand that mocked them, and the heart that fed; And on the pedestal, these words appear: My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings; Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair! Nothing beside remains. Round the decay Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare The lone and level sands stretch far away.”

America was blessed by God and will not become Ozymandias' cold, shattered, sneering visage in the burning desert. Only with a return to the God of holy Scripture can America stand. We can do this and not a single person would be hurt by it.