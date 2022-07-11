What's it gonna take for Hunter Biden's pervy, corrupt, doings to matter?

It probably shouldn't surprise anyone that denizens of the 4Chan anonymous bulletin board claim to have hacked into Hunter Biden's cellphone cloud account and are busy posting its pervy pictures. According to the Washington Examiner:

The contents of Hunter Biden's iCloud account have allegedly been hacked by users of the 4chan community, who posted screenshots purported to be from his phone and computer on the website's main political forum late Saturday night. Administrators on the image board moved quickly in the hours after the content was posted to pull down threads that included materials from the alleged leak, leaving many on the site, which is known for featuring some of the most salacious subject matter on the internet, furious. The content from the leak could not immediately be verified by the Washington Examiner, and a White House representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It was also not immediately clear if the contents of the 4chan leak included any materials from the younger Biden's infamous laptop, of which the Washington Examiner verified the authenticity earlier this year.

Having looked at this stuff, which is all over Twitter, I agree with the Examiner that skepticism about what's being spread around now is in order, given that it could have come from Hunter's laptop. I didn't see any really recent, well-into-Joe Biden's-presidential-term material from the past two years on the dates I could determine. It was mostly a chronicle of Hunter Biden's narcissistic and perverted lifestyle during the 2017-2019 years, taking selfies of his privates, doing drugs, masturbating, interacting with hookers, getting massages, skinny-dipping like his dad, posing with underage consorts, and taking inappropriate pictures with his young female relatives in bed. Here's a video he or someone took of him having some kind of drug-fueled breakdown:

Gross, just gross. And you can't unsee them.

All the same, there appears to be something to the phone hack, in that many very recent purported phone messages were screen shotted and spread around.

According to PJMedia's Matt Margolis (Hat tip: Instapundit):

Hunter Biden’s laptop may soon be old news, as 4chan users claim to have cracked the password for a backup of his iPhone and iPad. They claim to have 450 gigabytes of data that are being leaked onto the site. Due to the content filters I’ve placed on my home network, I can’t visit the site to peruse the leaked data, but Nick Arama at our sister site RedState has done so, and says that among the things that were leaked were Hunter’s passport, part of a Visa card, as well pictures of Hunter with Joe Biden, as well as “videos of a sexual nature, and alleged porn searches.” But it gets worse. “On the iPad contacts and conversations, there was also an indication of conversations tagged with the name ‘Pedo Peter.’ It is not clear who Pedo Peter is referencing,” Arama reports. “There were a variety of conversations that were accessed that appeared to be conversations between various members of the Biden family.” Does anyone want to speculate why Hunter Biden was conversing with someone nicknamed “Pedo Peter”?

It was gross enough, and no, not a long-ago matter

Sure, it can be dismissed as just a sideshow to the catastrophic and fraudulently launched Joe Biden presidency.

But news is coming out about this pervy stuff, and Hunter Biden's business dealings with America's enemies such as China, having an impact.

Hunter, recall, is Joe Biden's closest advisor. He "earns" as much as $500,000 a pop for his "paintings" which even top gallery artists don't pull in, and nobody's allowed to know who his buyers are. He hasn't dumped his China holdings, yet has admitted that he's dealing with top Chinese spies in some of his previously disclosed laptop disclosures. He's clearly unstable, engages in illegal drug and gun activity, has been in trouble for tax evasion, owes money to hookers and strippers throughout the narrative, and takes big payments from the world's gamiest regimes, who would have to know all his "secrets."

Worse still, Biden's closest advisor does seem to be having an impact on foreign policy. Note this column by ratdog New York Post columnist Miranda Devine:

Yet, Joe Biden has gone soft on China since becoming president. Here are a few examples: He diverted at least a million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, according to Reuters, to Chinese state-owned gas giant Sinopec, which Hunter had invested in through his ten percent stake in Chinese private equity firm BHR.

He disbanded the China Initiative, a national security program set up by the Trump administration to combat China’s economic espionage at universities and research institutions.

He revoked Trump-era restrictions against TikTok, instead promising a “national security review” which has led to no action for over a year. The world’s fastest-growing social media platform, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, reportedly has repeatedly accessed US users’ private personal data.

In another unwinding of hardline Trump policies, the Biden administration granted the Chinese tech giant’s Huawei a license to purchase chips used in automobile manufacturing, Reuters reported last year.

He has not pressed China on the origins of COVID-19.

He suspended tariffs on Chinese solar panels.

He reportedly is contemplating lifting further Trump tariffs against Chinese imports, for no discernible benefit to America, with economists warning that any effect on soaring inflation would be minimal and short-lived.

Devine notes that Hunter was allowed onto the White House grounds, brazenly showing his face, for a medals ceremony Biden gave to various favorite celebrities, and observes:

This munificence to China adds to well-founded concerns that Joe Biden is compromised by the Chinese Communist Party, given all the evidence on Hunter’s laptop about millions of dollars that flowed from China to his son and brother, Jim Biden.

More disturbingly still, investigative reporter Paul Sperry put this out:

DEVELOPING: US officials tell me Biden, both as POTUS & VPOTUS, has recv'd so-called “defensive briefings” by FBI C.I. agents re Chinese intel services' attempts to penetrate WH thru his family (Hunter + Jimmy) doing biz w Chinese fronts, but Biden has brushed off their warnings — Paul Sperry (@PaulSperry30) July 10, 2022

They have tried to warn him, and Joe Biden just brushes it off.

He's said to be very touchy about anyone bringing up Hunter and his repugnant doings, and Breitbart News has a list of 10 times the White House has brushed off legitimate news inquiries about this kind of security issue.

The mainstream media politely keeps it off its front pages and lead broadcasts.

But it is going on and the hackers who hang out on 4Chan knew just where to go to hack for paydirt, something Hunter himself ought to have been aware of, yet he was not.

It's as if anything goes with this corrupt princeling of the establishment, and the more his secrets are revealed, the less they are reported. That doesn't mean nothing is going on. It means something very bad is going on and the mechanism to check it have gone rotten.

Image: Screen shot from The Sun video, posted on shareable YouTube