Was the Pentagon involved in planning for January 6?

The Posse Comitatus Act holds that federal military personnel may not be used to enforce domestic policies within the United States. The National Guard is an exception to that rule and then only if the state’s governor or the D.C. Mayor requests it. Nevertheless, there are indications that the Pentagon worked with the Department of Justice and the FBI in the lead-up to President Trump’s January 6 rally that ended with Antifa activists and other agitators enticing people into the Capitol. That’s a big no-no, if true.

Julie Kelly, who has been following the events of January 6 with the dogged determination of a bloodhound, sent out a few tweets raising the possibility that the Department of Defense was involved in law enforcement activities leading up to events on January 6. What got Kelly’s superb bloodhound nose twitching was something she caught in mid-July—namely, that Adam Schiff tucked into the National Defense Authorization Act a bizarre little amendment hiding evidence the collection of which violated the Posse Comitatus Act.

The story actually began with a Newsweek report in early 2022. Kelly summarizes it this way:

[Acting AG Jeffrey] Rosen made a unilateral decision to take the preparatory steps to deploy Justice Department and so-called ‘national’ forces,” Newsweek reporter William M. Arkin disclosed in a bombshell report earlier this year. “There was no formal request from the U.S. Capitol Police, the Secret Service, or the Metropolitan Police Department—in fact, no external request from any agency. The leadership in Justice and the FBI anticipated the worst and decided to act independently, the special operations forces lurking behind the scenes.” Those assets, according to Arkin, included “commandos” with shoot-to-kill authority. And among them were members of the military.

Well, that’s not supposed to happen on American soil. Still, when Rosen testified before the House in May 2021, he bragged about his efforts to prevent Trump from pursuing his election fraud claims, including having the FBI open “a multi-agency operation center, which included the Department of Defense, at FBI headquarters on January 5.” Then, Rosen refused to discuss the matter.

Image: Mark Milley—what did he know and when did he know it? YouTube screen grab.

If what Rosen was saying was that the Pentagon acted in a law enforcement capacity, Rosen oversaw a gross violation of the Posse Comitatus Act, and everyone from the Pentagon who signed on to that was complicit. That possibility made Kelly take notice when Adam Schiff acted:

Irrefutably the least trustworthy member of Congress, Schiff tucked an amendment into the massive National Defense Authorization Act that would prohibit any evidence collected in violation of the Posse Comitatus Act from being used in a number of proceedings, including criminal trials and congressional investigations.

In other words, Schiff was notifying the world that he planned to bury evidence that the DOJ, FBI, Pentagon, and any other alphabet agencies violated one of the core laws protecting Americans from a government that abuses the military. That’s not suspicious or anything.... What am I saying? It’s super suspicious.

That was on July 15. Then, the day before yesterday, Kelly reviewed the Department of Defense IG report about January 6 and found surprising information. A quick translation before you read her text:

Mr. McCarthy = Ryan D. McCarthy, U.S. Army Secretary

D.C. RFA = Washington, D.C. Request for Assistance (which, under the Posse Comitatus Doctrine extends only to the National Guard)

USCP = United States Capitol Police

USPP = United States Park Police

DCNG = Washington D.C. National Guard

QRF = Quick Reaction Force

Holy sh*t. This is from DOD IG report on January 6…DOJ supposedly was lead agency but in reality it was DOD.



And looks like Milley ran the show: pic.twitter.com/c46DlNzoj0 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 24, 2022

How many feds evaded regular comms channels and used personal devices? Something something missing texts 🤷‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/liuXKaMtze — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) July 24, 2022

All the above is speculation, as Julie Kelly and others work to fill in the blanks and understand the true scope of the Deep State’s involvement with events on January 6.

However, when you add information hinting that the Pentagon might have been involved in planning for January 6 to a few other explicable facts...well, it makes you think. I’m thinking about (a) the masked men’s almost military efficiency in taking down all the signage and fencing around the Capitol that would have shown late arrivals they were trespassing and the skill with which they breached the Capitol before the police started inviting people in and (b) the way in which Ray Epps’s lawyer carefully and narrowly denied that Epps was part of a “law enforcement” operation.

When the rule of law returns to Congress in January 2023 there needs to be a genuine inquiry into what happened, not just on January 6, but in the days leading up to it. A good start would be an order releasing all 14,000 hours of Capitol building footage. There’s no doubt that bad things happened on January 6, but it’s beginning to seem as if the January 6 Committee is engaged in one big act of misdirection.