Uvalde and climate change courtesy of the one and only Al Gore

At some point, the serious people in the climate change debate need to take time out and regroup. It's one thing to point out some facts about the climate changing. I can listen and deal with that. It's quite another for former VP Gore to bring up Uvalde. This is from Fox News:

Former Vice President Al Gore made a stunning comparison, saying climate change skeptics are similar to the law enforcement officers who botched the response to the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "Climate deniers are really in some ways similar to all of those almost 400 law enforcement officers in Uvalde, Texas, who were waiting outside an unlocked door while the children were being massacred," Gore said during a pre-taped "Meet the Press" interview airing Sunday. "They heard the screams, they heard the gunshots, and nobody stepped forward," he continued. "And God bless those families who suffered so much. Law enforcement officials tell us that's not typical of what law enforcement usually does."

God bless America that this man did not carry his home state of Tennessee and win the presidency. The state slogan is ""Tennessee -- America at its best." Our friends in Tennessee were at their best the first Tuesday of November 2000.

Wonder how the families of these kids feel about an irresponsible comment like this? Yes, there were serious mistakes that day, from unlocked doors to careless parents to terrible execution by police officers. But why bring climate change into this? I did not see the Meet the Press interview but did Mr. Todd challenge this outrageous statement.?

Like the abortion crowd, who get more hysterical by the minute, the climate change brigade needs to get away from opportunists like Al Gore and start talking sensibly.

