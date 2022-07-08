Two huge events shake America's top allies and Sleepy Joe botches the responses to both

Joe Biden, the man "elected" to the presidency because of his supposed foreign policy chops, is out to lunch as two huge events shake America's top allies east and west.

Start with Japan, where the shocking assassination of a former prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has occurred in a nation where this kind of activity is not normal.

According to Reuters:

NARA, Japan, July 8 (Reuters) - Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled. The shooter opened fire on Abe, 67, from behind as the former premier addressed members of the public on a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara. Japanese media reported that the weapon appeared to be a homemade gun.

Something like this, done by some kind of local freak who made his own gun, is bound to shake Japan, which has always been an open society for politicians to reach out to the voters through street campaigning. It wasn't just an attack on a former politician who made a big impact on Japan's economy and global standing in the world, gettting Japan's military out there as an important check on China, it was an attack on Japan's tranquil way of life. Yes, Japan will be shaken by this.

Nation after nation poured in with tributes

Joe's reaction?

Well, nothing. Nobody home at the White House.

No words of support for Japan or comforting words from the states about the value and permanent legacy of Abe's achievements globally or friendship with the U.S. as its prime minister. The Bidenite clowns in the White House, with all its looney ignorant interns, probably don't know where Japan is on a map. As for Joe, well, he's Sleepy Joe and so far doesn't have anything to say, either. World leader after world leader have spoken out, just not Japan's supposed top ally, at least not yet. Don't think the Japanese won't notice.

Update: Joe has finally come out with a canned statement, using the occasion of Abe's death, to shill against gun violence, as if Japan were just an oversized Chicago. Once again, highly inappropriate -- Japan has gun control and it's not a matter of "too many guns" on the streets of Nara. It's a freak who makes his own gun, which renders the gun control argument irrelevant and certainly is insulting to the occasion in Japan. Twitchy has the scoop on the statement here.

Meanwhile, over in Great Britain, a prime minister was thrown out after less than three years in office, over a series of petty scandals. Yes, he seems to have brought this on himself through his reckless behavior, but it's still a sad story. Britain, after all, is America's top ally, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson worked very closely and cordially with senile old Joe through his short tenure in office. He was the first to recognize Joe's presidency and congratulate the old dotard back before the ballots were even counted.

Joe's response, according to the New York Post, was this:

President Biden gave departing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the cold shoulder in an initial statement reacting to Johnson resigning his position Thursday — failing to even mention the outgoing leader’s name. “The United Kingdom and the United States are the closest of friends and Allies, and the special relationship between our people remains strong and enduring,” Biden said in the statement, obtained by CBS News. “I look forward to continuing our close cooperation with the government of the United Kingdom, as well as our Allies and partners around the world, on a range of important priorities,” the president continued. “That includes maintaining a strong and united approach to supporting the people of Ukraine as they defend themselves against [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s brutal war on their democracy, and holding Russia accountable for its actions.”

What a canned message that sends to Britain as well as to any politically allied leader whose political fortunes go south. The Post lists a litany of presidential responses to Britain's outgoing prime ministers, some of whom were thrown out for various reasons, all of which express affection and kindness and gratitude for the leader-to-leader connections and joint activities done and made. It costs nothing for any U.S. president to do this, and it's done to keep ties warm and continuous, to show that one is not a political inside player inside a country's politics, but a willing partner of the nation no matter who leads it. Expressing kind words to an outgoing leader with whom one has worked is simply the decent thing to do.

But don't expect that of old Joe, who owes Johnson a lot politically for his support. Boris gets nothing, not even a name mention, despite bending over backwards to be a good ally to the U.S. Brits of all political stripes are likely to notice this, too, same as the Japanese will notice.

What a worthless partner this Biden is -- no foreign policy chops whatsoever and this was Mr. Foreign Policy President touted by the media.

Well, he's not -- he's very likely to annoy our top allies at a time when both are sorely needed. Was that necessary? Was that classy? Joe doesn't have a clue.

