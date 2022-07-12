Tucker Carlson drops the hammer on Biden’s selling out America to China

The Monday July 11, 2022 edition of Tucker Carlson Tonight went where no other major media outlet will go, connecting the dots on President Joe Biden’s financial enrichment from China and the policies and decisions he’s made that benefit China, but not the American people. It was a remarkable act of bravery, and lasted nearly the entire first half of the program without commercial interruption. Carlson also blasted social media and the mainstream media that have worked assiduously to censor this information.

This is truly must-see TV.

Photo credit: YouTube screengrab