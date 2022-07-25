Trump delivers a rousing campaign speech in Arizona

President Donald Trump headlined a rally on July 22, where he urged his supporters to vote for GOP candidates Kari Lake for governor and Blake Masters for the U.S. Senate in Arizona.

The rally was held at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

Trump urged his audience to remain united and never bow before the totalitarian Democrats.

In Churchillian fashion, Trump said: "We will never give in, we will never yield, we will never, ever, ever back down. As long as we are unified, the tyrants we are against do not stand a chance because we are Americans who kneel to God and no one else."

Trump said that the five worst presidents put together could not have done more damage than Biden has done to the U.S. and its reputation.

Trump excoriated Biden for leaving the border open allowing a massive influx of illegal aliens. Trump blamed Democrats for making the border "worse than a third world country."

Trump reminded everyone how his administration used tariffs to compel the Mexican government to protect the border from their side.

Trump contrasted it with the current situation where border crossings on the Arizona-Mexico border are up by over 70 percent. He said the radical left has turned the U.S. into a sanctuary for migrants.

Trump added that criminal migrants who have come into the U.S. illegally have perpetrated violence against American citizens. Trump referred to the fentanyl crisis that has plagued the U.S. and how an open border has facilitated an easy flow of drugs that ruin lives.

Trump also expressed support for Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) reminding everybody that "without ICE, we would not have a country."

Trump also slammed Biden for ruining the economy.

Trump reminded people of the tax cuts and regulations cuts under his administration that allowed businesses to thrive. He also cited his administration's strong record of freeing 7 million people from food stamps and liberating 10 million from welfare. Trump also mentioned that 160 million people were working during his administration.

Trump warned that the Democrats are planning to hike taxes to fund their green new deal. Trump called out the Democrats for fear-mongering using climate change and rising ocean levels.

Trump reminded everyone: "The price of gas was $1.87 per gallon when I was in office but now it's 5, 6, 7 per gallon."

Trump also slammed Biden and the Democrats for their abominable record on crime.

"Murders have hit their highest, we think, ever in the history of the country."

Trump demanded emergency funding to recruit law enforcement officials. Trump said that members of the GOP respect the police and the service they do of imposing law and order.

Trump demanded that: "Rather than targeting Christians, conservatives, and Republicans, the Biden administration should go after street gangs."

"Instead of taking guns away from law-abiding Americans they should take them away from career criminals and felons," Trump said, calling out the Democrats' plan to confiscate guns from citizens.

Trump slammed the woke brigade infiltrating government and schools, and their attempt to indoctrinate young children with Critical Race Theory.

Trump also criticized the coercion of the very young into transgenderism. He rightly pointed out that giving young children puberty blockers ruins their adult lives.

Trump also berated Biden for his hasty and ill-planned withdrawal from Afghanistan which he called "the greatest humiliation our country has ever seen."

Trump demanded fair elections via paper ballots and where all the votes are cast on the same day.

Trump criticized Biden for the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, saying that Putin attempted no such aggression when he was in power.

Trump mocked the Stalinist propaganda show trial of the January 6 congressional committee and the spurious claims that have emanated from it.

He slammed former aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s apocryphal claims that he attempted to manhandle Secret Service personnel on January 6 to seize control of the vehicle he was in.

Trump also ridiculed her preposterous claim that Trump was throwing food, adding that “I don’t throw food anywhere. I eat the food." He then indulged in some self-deprecating humor that he would probably have been in better shape had he thrown food instead of eating.

Trump rightly pointed out that all probes including the January 6 inquiry and other investigations into his past conduct and business would cease if he announced he wasn’t running for president again in 2024.

Trump clearly understands that Washington is still mortified by the thought that he could become president again.

Trump also targeted the Democrat agenda as a whole, questioning how they ever win elections with their "radical" views.

"They do not believe in God, they do not believe in oil, they do not believe in the Second Amendment – and they want to win elections?" he pondered aloud.

Trump then refers to the midterms, reminding people how it was essential to vote for the GOP.

"We are just four months away from the most important election in America’s history. If we do not get this done, then it is going to be tragic," said Trump.

Trump's speech was a great summation of the triumphs during his terms and a reminder of how he applied his thinking which was unconventional by Washington standards to resolve complex issues that were pending for ages.

It was a treat to watch Trump in sterling form regale an enthusiastic crowd with his speech, his humor, and his command over the material.

Contrast this with what is occurring currently.

In the Biden administration, the vice president delivers one-word salad after another;

...while her boss, Joe Biden, cannot even read off a teleprompter without committing a gaffe:

The only thing worse than the utterances of Harris and Biden is their abominable record of misgovernance that has placed unspeakable hardships on people.

Back to Trump...

All through his speech, Trump teased his entry into the 2024 presidential election — though he did not make any official declaration.

"We may have to do it again," he said after discussing his 2016 and 2020 runs.

Trump then said: "We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again."

The people in the audience went ballistic and who can blame them?

Image: Screen shot from ZerOOne NYC video, via YouTube