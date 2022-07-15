To reduce the number of abortions, look to culture more than the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court, while sparking a raucous reaction, unfortunately did little to impact the number of abortions. Most thinking and feeling Americans on both sides of the abortion debate would like a societal outcome of fewer abortions; that they be rarer. So irrespective of legal questions, how is it possible to move a society towards the need for far fewer abortions? Why are certain sectors of the population not so concerned about access to abortion services?

Religiously observant Jews as well as religious Christians and sectors of Muslim communities are not so engaged in this debate because they generally aren’t intimate until after marriage. These sectors and their leaders are working against a prevailing Western culture which encourages and even celebrates a lack of self-control and a detachment from any expectations of behavior from a higher power. Eighty six percent of the almost one million potential lives cut short last year in the US were requested by women who were unmarried.

Many first-time parents who first see their child-to-be on a sonogram are awakened to the fact that having an abortion is very different than having a cyst removed. Yet to speak about abstinence before marriage, in the post-free love/Woodstock, post-pill generations, sounds almost bizarre in the current cultural climate.

Again, these population segments seem to be a throwback to America of the 1940’s when most people waited until they were married before having sexual intercourse. In observant Christian denominations, there are those who hold on to their virginity until marriage, as old-fashioned and out of touch as it seems to many. Observant Jews follow the laws of “shomer negiah” – guarding the touching – literally not touching each other until marriage. In these sectors, babies are prized and abortion is rare.

Israel could also provide some sense of what can be achieved with a cultural shift. Since one-third of the Jewish population in Israel is religiously observant and the Arab Christian and Muslim populations discourage pre-marital relationships, the result is a much lower abortion rate and more robust families. In addition, that religious and cultural overlay has subtle impacts on the larger traditional and secular Israeli population segments.

It is not inconceivable that Americans could return to a more traditional approach to marriage. What is needed are people in leadership positions, in entertainment and sports plus religious and political leaders, to model more traditional and modest behavior, and for at least some in the media and entertainment industry to support their God-centered modest approach to life and marriage. It really could turn the ship and help the US achieve a goal all feeling and thinking Americans share – making abortions rarer.

