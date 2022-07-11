The revolt against green tyranny has toppled its first government, as farmers’ protests spread across Europe

Green tyranny has finally provoked mass reactions, and the first government has fallen after imposing insane policies that wrecked the food supply for its people. Both the president and the prime minister of Sri Lanka are resigning in the wake of massive mobs storming and occupying their residences, burning the PM’s private house and refusing to leave the presidential palace until both men are out of office. The BBC reports:

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has confirmed he will be resigning, the prime minister's office has said. It comes two days after crowds stormed the official residence of both leaders. Demonstrators are still occupying the buildings and are refusing to leave until both leaders are gone. The parliament Speaker had earlier said the president would resign on 13 July. Mr Rajapaksa's current whereabouts are unknown. The BBC has been told that he is on a navy vessel at sea. His resignation was first announced by the parliament Speaker on Saturday, but many Sri Lankans responded with scepticism to the idea that he would relinquish power. On Monday, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's office said in a statement it had been informed by Mr Rajapaksa that he would step down on Wednesday. However, there has still been no direct word from Mr Rajapaksa.

This Rumble video shows the incredible size of the crowd storming the presidential palace:

Sri Lanka foolishly signed on to the green initiative in farming, going organic and limiting the importation and use of chemical fertilizers. Food production, including tea, a vital export earner of foreign exchange, collapsed, and now the government is broke, people are hungry.

The crisis there may get worse before it gets better, since there is no money to import food or fertilizer, and international aid may be less available than normal, as worldwide food shortages loom.

But it is not just third world countries that are experiencing mass revolts against top-down green policies. Farmers in Holland, in open revolt against government plans to destroy their livelihoods by limiting nitrogen application for fertilizer, are tying up that country’s roads and cities. And the revolt is spreading to Germany, Italy, Spain, and Poland.

German and Dutch farmers block the 's-Heerenberg roundabout on the border between Holland and Germany. pic.twitter.com/3lAwYE2Bpk — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 6, 2022

German farmers also rise up. Dutch, Italian, Polish and German, this is growing into a global movement. pic.twitter.com/R4XNMoeJUf — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 7, 2022

Polish farmers also rise up in Warsaw: "That's enough! We won't let ourselves be robbed!" They accuse the political class of destabilizing production by raising interest rates, which does not stop inflation: "We workers cannot pay for the crisis created by the politicians!" pic.twitter.com/waEUoO5zrs — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 7, 2022

Italian farmers also rise up: "We are not slaves, we are farmers! We cannot make ends meet!" Then a warning to politicians: "Let's come to Rome!" The unjustified and nefarious increase in raw materials and basic necessities have brought the agricultural sector to its knees. pic.twitter.com/3yOTuM6Md9 — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) July 7, 2022

If you have 12 minutes to spare, I highly recommend this video segment from Sky News Australia that includes a long interview with an articulate spokesman for the Dutch farmers, who maintains the public there is solidly behind the protestors.

William Jacobson of Legal Insurrection sees the populist revolts spreading, and invokes the basic wisdom of:

The 9-Meal Rule, “There are only nine meals between mankind and anarchy,” which boils down to the fact that food shortages are different. In that post, I traced the history of The 9-Meal Rule, dating it back to Alfred Henry Lewis in the New York Journal in 1896 (pdf.): “the only barrier between us and anarchy is the last nine meals we’ve had. It may be taken as axiomatic that a starving man is never a good citizen.”

Elsewhere on these pages today, J.B. Shurk writes:

There's a storm coming. That's for sure now. The question is whether the small group of people allied together these last few years to unleash so much misery for the rest of us really appreciate the mercurial nature of an outraged citizenry at their wits' end. Are the violent revolts in Sri Lanka today part of a test run in squashing future rebellions for the globalist wardens who seek our imprisonment, or are they the eerie harbingers of what lies in store for the Build Back Better boobs who wish to rule the world at our expense? Hungry, desperate populations tired of "official" government lies and driven to fury by their Marie Antoinette tormentors don't tend to stop for arbitrary "executive orders" and capricious "health mandates" on their way to the guillotines. When the mild-mannered choose to take a stand, then violence becomes the order of the day, and heaven help those who get in their way. When the obedient become irrepressible, calls for revolution spread like embers in the wind. And like those uncontrollable infernos, once people rise up against those who wish to keep them down, the heat of their passions does not easily die away. What have the Davos Death Cult's machinations wrought? We will soon see, but I think John Fogerty may have said it best: "I hear the voice of rage and ruin." Those voices are not so very far away.

We are cursed to live in interesting times.

Photo credit: Rumble video screengrab