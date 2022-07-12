The media can't stop fawning over Liz Cheney and her ilk

The mainstream media loves having Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney on television every week, as long as they are trashing Trump.

They have been doing it for awhile.

Notice that these Trump-hating so-called Republicans never criticize any of Joe Biden's disastrous and unpopular policies, or the Biden family corruption.

That's because RINOs and the media don't care about the intentional destruction of America.

Kinzinger is mixed up, it is Biden's poll numbers that are headed towards zero, not Trump's.

Can anyone imagine how few people would show up at a Biden rally where he would read whatever is put on his teleprompter and still get mixed up?

Yet Kinzinger is still spewing tripe like this:

Cheney is no better.

The only people Cheney can get to donate to her re-election campaign, currently on the rock, are RINOs and Democrats.

If she would ever win the primary, which she won't, the media and other Democrats are as likely to support her in a general election as they would be to support Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush, John McCain, her dad, and Mitt Romney.