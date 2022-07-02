Thanks to the Supreme Court, the sky is falling again!

Thursday, the media and other Democrats were having a collective cow. What caused this massive consternation? The Supreme Court followed the Constitution and said in deciding West Virginia v. Environmental Protection Agency that Congress must make laws instead of unelected bureaucrats pushing an agenda. Heaven forbid!

Biden says he is going to go to his politicized Justice Department to see how he can get around that darned legislative process.

I have directed my legal team to work with the Department of Justice and affected agencies to review this decision carefully and find ways that we can, under federal law, continue protecting Americans from harmful pollution, including pollution that causes climate change.

For the umpteenth time we are told that the planet is being destroyed so they have to destroy the fossil fuel industry. We only have a few years left. It doesn't matter to the media and other Democrats that all previous dire predictions have been 100% wrong.

Saying that humans, fossil fuels, and CO2 cause temperatures to rise, sea levels to rise rapidly, and storm activity to increase is as fictional as the Russian collusion hoa. It is as false as claiming Biden’s policies haven’t significantly been the cause of high gas prices and the resulting high inflation.

A few facts show it is all a scam:

The temperature is very similar or a little cooler than the medieval warming period, which was around 1,000 years ago and when there were fewer people on the planet and we didn't use much fossil fuel.

It is a bald-faced lie to say droughts are longer today than in the past. The reason so much of the Earth is covered by deserts is because of long droughts that have occurred cyclically and naturally.

In the Americas, the climatic period 1000-1300 AD saw the culmination of very different changes to its climate. These had begun in the first half of the first millennium; a slow drying that developed over the following centuries and reached its apogee between 900-1300 AD. In both California's Sierra Nevada mountains and in Patagonia, evidence recovered from the beds of deep lakes (trees that grew for well over a century or two on the lake-floor and died when the waters returned, human artefacts etc) show these lakes had dried out. Analysis provides dates for these epic dry periods: between 892–1112 AD (220 years) and 1209-1350 AD (141 years). There were other periods of great drought elsewhere in N. America between 900-1300 AD. e.g. Image below: mapping a 12th Century drought in N. America.

Following the Medieval Warming Period, the Earth cooled a few degrees and which lasted for about 560 years from 1303 to 1860. The Earth then warmed cyclically and naturally. Since 1860, it appears the Earth has warmed a couple of degrees as it would after a Little Ice Age ended. It would not be normal if temperatures stayed the same or went down following that. The temperature rise is not much and certainly cannot be attributed to humans, fossil fuels or anything else.

We also had a 35-year cooling period in the last 150 years, which proves that humans, fossil fuels, and rising CO2 don’t cause warming.

This cooling was so significant that the media and other fear mongers warned of a dire ice age -- which would kill us, of course.

Midcentury Global Cooling

What explains the 1940–1975 cooling trend?

Just as today, the media in the 1970’s regurgitated what they were told, no questions asked.

Yet not so long ago the news media issued dire warnings about global cooling and a coming ice age. Consider these headlines:

• “The Earth’s Cooling Climate,” Science News, November 15, 1969.• “Colder Winters Held Dawn of New Ice Age,” Washington Post, January 11, 1970.• “Science: Another Ice Age?” Time Magazine, June 24, 1974.• “The Ice Age Cometh!” Science News, March 1, 1975.• “The Cooling World,” Newsweek, April 28, 1975.• “Scientists Ask Why World Climate is Changing; Major Cooling May Be Ahead,” New York Times, May 21, 1975.• “In the Grip of a New Ice Age?” International Wildlife July-August, 1975.• “A Major Cooling Widely Considered to Be Inevitable,” New York Times, September 14, 1975.• “Variations in the Earth’s Orbit, Pacemaker of the Ice Ages,” Science magazine, December 10, 1976.

How many times do the dire forecasts from the UN have to be wrong before they stop being called experts?

A 1989 AP Report: Nations “Wiped Off Face of the Earth” by 2000