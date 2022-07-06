Texas's senior senator needs a reckoning for his gun-grabbing

Let's not let John Cornyn off easy on having to answer for his unwanted, unnecessary, unwise, and unpopular "bipartisan gun control bill." We need to take action, especially before Senator Cornyn gets started with another Second Amendment (2A) action. After all, there's been another shooting...

Not to disparage the impact of the Supreme Court's recent ruling on Dobbs, but should we move on from the GOP's betrayal on gun rights so quickly? It is difficult to believe how fast the GOP successfully attacked the 2A for absolutely no reason. The state of this nation is chaotic, but it didn't seem as if there was a massive push for gun control like after the Parkland tragedy. There didn't seem to be an outcry that warranted the promotion of red flag laws ripe for undue process and abuse. Instead, it seemed as though citizens were more focused on paying bills, filling up their gas tanks, finding baby formula, buying generators for this summer's predicted electrical blackouts, and otherwise dealing with our transition to a third-world country under "President" Biden.

There are many troubling questions about this "bipartisan bill." For example:

1) Why was it so rushed?

2) Why was Cornyn pushing so hard?

3) How can Cornyn call his voters "mobs" for expressing their unhappiness with his betrayal?

4) When did the GOP decide gun-grabbing was a winning position?

5) Why does the GOP have so many RINOs?

6) If this was a "bipartisan" effort, why did we see headlines like "Gun Deal Is Less Than Democrats Wanted, but More Than They Expected" dominate the news?

7) Why did Republicans give Biden and Democrats a win when they were bleeding out?

8) Why did Republicans give Biden and Democrats a win by going against GOP voters right before the midterms and when "doing nothing" (a core GOP principle) was truly the best strategy?

9) Why the rush when the actual investigation about what happened in Uvalde hasn't been completed yet — so any true lessons learned cannot actually inform the bill?

10) What can we do about it?

There don't seem to be any good answers for most of these questions. It seems that this was pushed by one idiot who wants to be the next Mitch McConnell. It seems it was pushed quickly so that GOP voters couldn't get mad and get loud. It seems that many GOP politicians have decided it's easier to do what Mitch McConnell or Kevin McCarthy tells them and get handed money for re-election instead of working to earn trust and support from their actual voters. The only real answer is that there are a few things we can do about it.

Here's a short list of four quick things you can consider doing:

1. Call the National Rifle Association (NRA) and Gun Owners of America (GOA) to demand they lower the ratings for these gun-grabbing politicians to "F." The NRA said it opposed this legislation because it doesn't address violent crime and curtails 2A rights. It passed — so now what? GOA said these politicians must be held accountable — will they? Currently, the NRA and GOA rate many of these GOP gun-grabbers with an A or A+ (see tables below).

Although the NRA may have lost some of you over the Italian suit scandal, call them at 800-672-3888 and say their current politician grades are either intentionally misleading or very out of date and need to be changed. Ask how many millions of dollars have been wasted on these particular politicians over the years and how the NRA will ensure they aren't funding the opposition in the future. Give the same message to GOA at 703-321-8585.

Donate to the campaigns of those primarying the Republicans who voted for the gun bill (see table below), no matter what state the primary is in.

In addition to complaining to your state reps, who probably don't care, contact your state GOP office and tell them that until they have candidates who represent you, you will likely: Never donate to them directly.

Not vote straight-ticket.

Where there are garbage candidates, you may abstain from voting in that race, and if that means Democrats win, maybe you don't care anymore.

Similarly, try to contact the national GOP at 202-863-8500. They don't seem to answer the phone (i.e., they don't want to hear from us). So send a letter (or a copy of this article with your comments) to them at 310 First Street SE, Washington, D.C. 20003.

The point here is that if we keep letting the GOP get away with this and move on to the next crisis, there's no accountability, and nothing will change. We will continue to be asked to hold our noses while we vote. If enough of us take action, maybe we can start to stop this madness. It's extremely difficult to get excited about a "red wave" when we all know it's more like a pink ripple, but don't let that stop you from taking a few minutes to take action.

Details on Who Voted for the Gun Bill

Senators NRA Rating GOA Rating Next Election 1. John Cornyn TX A+ B- 2026 2. Mitch McConnell KY A+ B+ 2026 3. Todd Young IN A+ NA 2022 — "Won" primary in May 2022 because all challengers were removed from primary ballot 4. Richard Burr* NC A+ NA Retiring 5. Joni Ernst IA A A- 2026 6. Shelley Moore Capito WV A B 2026 7. Thom Tillis NC A B 2026 8. Lindsey Graham SC A B- 2026 9. Lisa Murkowski* AK A NA August 16, 2022 primary challenger is Kelly Tshibaka** 10. Mitt Romney* UT A NA 2024 11. Roy Blunt MO A NA Retiring 12. Rob Portman OH A NA Retiring 13. Bill Cassidy* LA A NA 2026 14. Susan Collins* ME B D+ 2026 15. Pat Toomey* PA C NA Retiring

Representatives NRA Rating GOA Rating Next Election 1. Liz Cheney* WY A B August 16, 2022 primary challenger is Harriet Hageman 2. Steve Chabot OH A B Won primary election May 2022 3. John Katko NY A B- Retiring 4. Michael Turner OH A D Won primary election May 2022 5. Adam Kinzinger IL A D Retiring 6. Tom Rice SC A NA Lost June primary 7. Dave Joyce OH A NA Won primary election May 2022 8. Tony Gonzalez TX A B Won primary election May 2022 9. Fred Upton* MI B D- Retiring 10. Peter Meijer MI Endorsed A August 2, 2022 primary challenger is John Gibbs 11. Chris Jacobs NY Endorsed A Pulled out of primary race 12. Anthony Gonzalez* OH Endorsed B- Retiring 13. Brian Fitzpatrick PA F D- Won primary election May 2022 14. Maria Salazar FL NA F August 23, 2022 primary challenger is Frank Polo, Sr.

* Voted to impeach Trump

** Murkowski is supported by the Alaska State GOP (locals can call them at 907-868-1093)

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.