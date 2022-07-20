Social Media appear to be planning to censor the truth about the Democrats prior to the November election

Social media apparently is planning on turbocharging the censoring of conservative voices – particularly ones who criticize Democrats – leading up to the Midterm Elections. How do I know this? What happened to me on Twitter last weekend cannot be an accident and is enough evidence for me, that’s how.

What I am about to report is anecdotal. But from little anecdotes, great forests of fake news and censorship can grow.

Last weekend, I read an article at Yahoo News that was originally published at the certifiably left wing site The Daily Beast. The article’s title was “‘Shocking’ Monkeypox Screw-Up Means We Need to Admit We Now Face Two Pandemics.” The message was clear: another major pandemic is imminent and the federal government and the tail wagging the dog – the medical establishment – will soon be unveiling draconian plans to combat it, similar to what went down for two years with Covid-19.

Since Drudge had linked to the article at the top of his site for almost 24 hours on July 16, most of the reader comments at Yahoo News were pretty much on target and highly skeptical. I decided to tweet a link to the article and I added three hashtags. This is what I tweeted:

Is Monkeypox the new Democrats' Plandemic? Sounds like it. https://news.yahoo.com/shocking-monkeypox-screw-means-admit-030643200.html Read this closely & then the comments. #monkeypox #plandemic #fauci

Shortly after my tweet went online, it was taken down and I was blocked from logging in to my account. This is part of the message from Twitter that awaited me:

What happened? We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: 1. Violating the policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. We understand that during times of crisis and instability, it is difficult to know what to do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. Under this policy, we require the removal of content that may pose a risk to people’s health, including content that goes directly against guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information. For more information on COVID-19, as well as guidance from leading global health authorities, please refer to the following links: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public from the WHO FAQs about COVID-19 from the WHO As a result, we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features. While in this state, you can still browse Twitter, but you’re limited to only sending Direct Messages to your followers –– no Tweets, Retweets, Fleets, follows, or likes.

To restore access to my account, I was required to agree that I had violated the rules (a digital Mea Culpa), delete my offensive tweet (which had already been deleted by Twitter), and promise not to do it again. A 12-hour countdown began after I agreed to all of this until I could access my account again. I was warned that a further transgression might result in my permanent banning from Twitter and the total deletion of my account.

The action taken against me appears to be an early sign that social media is preparing a new wave of rigid censorship leading up to the election. I feel like the canary in the coalmine. It’s like what happened with the suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story in Oct. 2020. More broadly now, it appears that anything criticizing the Democrats will be canceled.

While I have soured on Twitter in recent years and use it only occasionally, my five years of tweeting represent a table of contents of descriptions and links to my prolific work as a journalist in a variety of media – alternative and mainstream. Occasionally, I retweet others’ tweets, as well. I would hate for that archive representing many hours of work to suddenly and forever disappear down the memory hole. There is also the issue of Twitter Direct Messages. The five year’s worth of messages back and forth with hundreds of people I have communicated with, and their contact info on Twitter, would also disappear if I were canceled. For most of them, I would have no other way of communicating with them.

I immediately attempted to understand what I had supposedly done to earn the ire of a Twitter bot or possibly a human and woke Twitter employee. For one thing, my tweet never directly mentioned Covid. Additionally, a Google search revealed that thousands of tweets – which remain online – also link the words “plandemic” and “monkeypox.” What was my crime then?

It appears to have been the inclusion of “Democrats,” as in “Is Monkeypox the Democrats’ new Plandemic?” That’s the only reasonable deduction I could make.

In the past, I have posted far more critical tweets about Covid and other politically incorrect topics, none of which has ever resulted in a warning from Twitter. I won’t link to any of them here in case someone from Twitter is reading this and might take further action against me for something they might have previously overlooked.

But I don’t think they did overlook what I tweeted in the past, or what thousands of others are tweeting right now. A reasonable suspicion is that “Democrats” is the new red flag for getting one censored or ultimately canceled.

If I am correct, then R.I.P. the First Amendment – now that the town square and most people’s primary sources for information have been reduced to the increasingly narrow, woke, and pathetic confines of social media.

