Self-control, or government control?

Former Speaker of the House Robert Winthrop once noted, “All societies of men must be governed in some way or another. The less they may have of stringent state government, the more they must have of individual self-government. The less they rely on public law or physical force, the more they must rely on private moral restraint. Men, in a word, must necessarily be controlled either by a power within them or a power without them, either by the Word of God or by the strong arm of man, either by the Bible or the bayonet.”

This is why today’s hyper-secular progressive Democrats disdain religion. When it comes down to the brass tacks of what they value, government control best self-control.

It is why Democratic politicians shuttered churches but not strip clubs during the plandemic pandemic. It is why they wish to legalize all drugs, and why they give away free crack pipes. And why they are so keen on unfettered abortion. It is why they claim there is no way to define what a woman is. Or a man for that matter. And that there are an infinite number of sexes/genders/equally valid sexual orientations. “Man and woman He created them?” What a bunch of bunk, they exclaim!

Christianity’s Seven Deadly Sins are leftists’ Seven Indispensable Pillars.

Lust is awesome, especially if not directed at a cis-gendered person of the opposite sex! Gluttony is O.K. Have another toke. In fact, we’ll send you a crack pipe, free of charge. Hunter has a bunch of extras, anyway. Greed isn’t sinful, as long as it suits our needs. Pfizer, the Chicoms, Zuckerberg, Soros…all good! Sloth? Sloth is the one thing that isn’t a characteristic-- or tool-- of white supremacists! Envy, covetousness? You should damn sure be envious of anyone who has any more than you have! And you should show them your wrath! And take their stuff from them…or just burn it down. And PRIDE! is essential, especially if you are gay, trans, polysexual…or all of the above! One day isn’t enough to tout our PRIDE! Hell, one month doesn’t do it justice! 24/7/365 baby!

When people lose their moral compass, they get smaller-- and government necessarily gets bigger. (And authoritarians have ever more power.) This, and this alone, is the credo, the private mantra, the modus operandi, and the perceived divine tenet of today’s Democrat party.

In short, “progressive” politicians also try to abort Christian principles…that they themselves may become gods.

